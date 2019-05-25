Fremont-area residents have an opportunity to honor those who’ve fought and died for this country.
The public is invited to the Memorial Day ceremony, which starts at 11 a.m. Monday at the Eternal Flame in the Veterans Park. The park is near Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave.
Veterans’ organizations take turns hosting the annual event.
This year, the Disabled American Veterans, Joseph C.H. Bales Chapter 18 in Fremont is the host, said R.J. Riggs, commander.
Riggs will make opening remarks.
Chaplain Jim Leland will say a prayer.
The event will include the Presentation of Colors and Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the National Anthem. Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman will give a proclamation.
As part of the event, representatives of the different veterans’ organizations will participate in the Laying of the Wreathes. After laying a wreath, a military representative will have the opportunity to make a brief statement.
Representatives include: Stan Vyhlidal, American Legion Post 18; Jason House, Marine Corps League; Dale Finney, Vietnam Veterans of America; and Don Amon, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854.
There also will be wreaths put in place by representatives of the Fremont Police and Fremont Fire departments as first responders.
A 21-gun salute will be conducted by the rifle squad of the Veterans of Foreign Wars color guard and a bugler will play “Taps.”
Attendees will be invited to a free lunch with sandwiches and beverages at the DAV building, 137 N. D St., in Fremont.
Riggs, a Vietnam veteran, was raised in Fremont. He lives in Omaha and is the nephew of the late Joe Bales.
On Wednesday, Riggs expressed his appreciation for Fremont.
“I’m so proud of Fremont, because they’ve become so supportive of all of our veterans’ units there and even when we have fundraising events, Fremont has been very supportive,” Riggs said.
He noted that people in other areas of the country were demeaning to those who came back from the Vietnam War.
But he’s seen a change in people’s attitudes.
“Over the past 20 years, there’s such a turnaround,” he said. “It’s just amazing how people will come up to you in a restaurant and thank you for serving your country and I’ve had people buy me lunch when I had my Disabled American Veterans uniform on or my hat and it’s just overwhelming how people respond to veterans nowadays.”