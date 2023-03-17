Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series about Vietnam veterans. March 29 is designated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

It wasn’t the job Richard B. Harrison was trained to do.

But during the Vietnam War, the Fremont man was on a Landing Ship, Tank (LST) on a river in the Mekong Delta. He was the leading gunner’s mate who sat on the bow, ordered to fire at anything suspicious floating in the water to keep it from hitting the ship and exploding.

One night, the ship was heading up a river when crew members heard firing and saw flashes of light. They were ordered to begin firing.

So many years have passed since Harrison was a 20-year-old Nebraskan in Vietnam. Today, he looks back with perspective on that time.

Fifty years ago — on March 29, 1973 — the U.S. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam, was disestablished and the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam.

This month marks the 50th anniversary of that date as the nation remembers a war in which more than 58,200 American military personnel died.

Various local veterans groups are planning an observation at noon April 1 at the Vietnam Veterans Perpetual Living Memorial in Clemmons Park in Fremont. The public is invited to the event during which Dodge County residents killed in Vietnam are remembered.

Harrison, a Fremont High School graduate, was 18 when he went into the U.S. Navy in 1967.

“My parents didn’t have the money to send me to school and I really was not the college type to begin with so I decided to go into the military,” Harrison said.

He was following a military legacy. His father, Richard Y. Harrison, joined the U.S. Army before World War II.

His father had met his mother, Laurene Parham, after his unit was sent to Little Rock, Arkansas, in the early months of 1941.

They married on Dec. 6.

The next day, they were having lunch when they heard on the radio that Japanese forces had bombed Pearl Harbor. It was Dec. 7, 1941, and the start of World War II. Harrison’s father would serve in England, France and later in Germany.

Years later when Harrison said he planned to enter the military, his dad encouraged him to go into the U.S. Navy or U.S. Air Force so he could get an education he could use after he got out of the service.

The younger Harrison entered the U.S. Navy. After basic training, he went to fire control school in September 1968. He learned to maintain, operate and repair fire-control radar used to control the targeting of guns on naval warships. He worked with early day computers.

His orders took him to various places. At one point, Harrison’s orders said he was being transferred to the USS Caddo Parish, LST-515, a tank landing ship built during World War II.

The ship was among those that made the D-Day crossing to Normandy in 1944. Harrison would learn he was being sent to Saigon. He showed his orders to a chief petty officer.

“Oh, that’s not good,” the man told him.

Harrison wondered why he was assigned to a landing craft, when he’d been trained to work on fancy equipment.

He was sent home to Nebraska for two weeks.

After Harrison’s time at home ended, his dad was taking him to the Omaha airport when the car they were in quit working.

They were on the side of the highway, when Tim Maack from West Point stopped. Maack recognized the younger Harrison, who’d been a bus driver and roadie for a Fremont rock and roll band called “The 7 Legends.”

Maack gave Harrison a ride to the airport. Harrison was grateful he didn’t miss his important flight.

From there, Harrison went to San Francisco, Honolulu, the Philippines and to Saigon.

His travels weren’t over. He’d be sent back and forth between bases in Vung Tau and Cat Lo, then to Saigon, before getting orders to the Philippines.

In the Philippines, he and other military personnel had a harrowing ride aboard a school bus on mountain roads to the USS Caddo Parish LST in Subic Bay.

Harrison got an unexpected assignment when told he’d be the leading gunner’s mate. He’d be on almost every river in the Mekong Delta.

With his M1 rifle, Harrison sat on the ship’s bow in the river watching for anything that might contain an explosive device.

“You’d get stuff floating down the river all the time,” he said.

If the object looked suspicious, he’d shoot through it before it could hit the ship and detonate.

“I never detonated one, though,” he said. “I never found one that was an explosive.”

He remembers going up the My Tho River to Dong Tam, where four barracks ships were located.

“You travel at night,” he said. “You don’t have any lights outside.”

But as they approached the ships, they could hear firing and see flashes of light.

“As we got up there, they quit. We anchored and were instructed to start firing our 40 millimeter cannon over into the free fire zone toward the shoreline, south side of the My Tho River,” he said.

He recalls what happened next.

“Inside of 45 minutes, we put out 243 rounds of ammunition,” he said.

He recalls the unnerving situation.

“I’d never done anything like this before,” he said about firing all the rounds.

Months later, he was transferred to the USS Arlington, an aircraft carrier converted into a major communications relay ship.

There, Harrison did what he’d been trained for – working as a fire control technician. That ship was decommissioned in 1970 in San Francisco.

Harrison then went to the USS Hector AR-7 repair ship until he got out in June 1970. He stayed in the Naval Reserves until 1974.

In the meantime, he returned to Fremont in 1970 and worked for the Chicago and North Western Railway Company for 39 years before retiring. He and his wife, Barbara, married in 1973. They have two children, Christopher and wife, Shannon, and Kelly and husband, Josh, Miller and four grandchildren.

Looking back, Harrison notes that the government never actually declared what occurred in Vietnam as a war.

“Hopefully, we will not allow this government to get us into another conflict like the Vietnam War,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ve learned something from the past.”

If he had it to do over again, Harrison said he still would have served.

“This is my country,” he said. “I’ll serve it as best I can in any way that I can.”

A postscript: The fall of Saigon occurred on April 30, 1975, thus effectively ending the war.