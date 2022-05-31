 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vietnam veteran speaks at Memorial Day Service

  • TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

Vietnam veteran Arthur Alston speaks during the Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 30 at Fremont Veterans Park.

Arthur Alston remembers the guy who came back.

It was April 14, 1968.

Alston was in Vietnam when he and other Marines were ambushed while trying to attack Hill 881 South. They were told to withdraw.

One Marine had run away out of fear, leaving his equipment.

Veteran talking to Memorial Day Service attendee

Vietnam veteran Arthur Alston, left, talks to Joyce Uehling of Fremont after the Memorial Day Service on Monday at Fremont Veterans Park. About 200 pepole attended the event.

But that man rejoined his fellow Marines when their commander ordered them to attack the hill again.

Alston hasn’t forgotten what happened after that.

On Monday, the local man shared his story during the Memorial Day Service in Fremont Veterans Park.

Memorial Day Service vet and grandson

U.S. Navy veteran Kenny Vyhlidal, left, talks to his grandson, Kaden, about a soldier statue on Memorial Day at Fremont Veterans Park.

Approximately 200 people filled bleachers or stood nearby as veterans laid wreaths representing different branches of the military and members of the Fremont Honor Guard provided the three-volley gun salute.

Videos by nationally known veterans and Larry the Cable guy weren’t shown on a large, inflatable screen due to windy weather, but attendees heard recorded greetings.

Veteran and Memorial Day Service attendee

Vietnam Veteran Arthur Alston enjoys a lighter moment with Larry Ludvigsen on Monday after the Memorial Day Service at Fremont Veterans Park. About 200 people attended the event.

Alston, the guest of honor, shared his thoughts along with an experience he’s previously talked about in the Tribune.

The veteran recalled when his unit was attacked and a fellow Marine ran away. The unit pulled back to reorganize, then formed a line to make another assault on the hill.

Paying respects

Veterans Dale Finney, Rich Wagner, Robert Jimenez and Russell Robinson show respect for the American flag during the National Anthem on Monday during the Memorial Day Service at Fremont Veterans Park.

“The first guy on my left got hit and called my name,” Alston said.

But on Alston’s right was the Marine who’d run away earlier.

Laying the wreaths

U.S. Air Force veteran Chris Madsen, left, watches as U.S. Marine veteran Russell Robinson salutes after laying a wreath on Monday during the Memorial Day Service at Fremont Veterans Park. In back are veterans Rich Wager and Dale Finney.

Suddenly, that man was hit with enemy fire, which cut him in half.

Alston said he could feel every bit of that man’s body crying for life.

The man cried out for his mother.

Alston knew the man wanted to feel his mother’s touch and to hear her say he’d be OK.

Veterans and wreaths

U.S. Army veteran Dale Finney, left, watches as U.S. Navy veteran Rich Wagner salutes after laying a wreath on Monday during the Memorial Day Service at Fremont Veterans Park.

An artillery piece landed in front of Alston and blew him backward about 50 feet.

Alston was going back up the hill when he saw the man, who’d come back, and now was dying.

“His head followed me with a big smile,” Alston said.

Quoting a familiar phrase about the sacrifice of this nation’s military, Alston urged his listeners to remember that “All gave some, but some gave all.”

Veteran and flag

Dale Finney of Fremont, state president of the In Country Vietnam Motorcycle Club of Nebraska, faces the flag with his hat over his heart as the National Anthem is played on Monday during the Memorial Day Service at Fremont Veterans Park.

“And some are still giving,” Alston added.

Alston asked attendees if they are standing up for what’s right and if they’re standing up for Christ.

Quoting, in part, from the Rev. Billy Graham, Alston also said: “Aspire to be a hero, not merely appear to be one. Bravery never goes out of fashion. Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others stiffen.”

Early in his remarks, Alston referred to the poor reception military personnel received years ago after returning from service in Vietnam.

“It’s a pleasure being in front of this group, because my experience coming back from Vietnam was just the opposite,” Alston said. “I thank you for being here.”

After the service, Alston briefly talked to the Tribune about protestors he encountered when returning to the United States. He contrasted that long-ago reaction to people sitting in the bleachers.

Mayor and veteran

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, left and Vietnam veteran Arthur Alston stand during the Memorial Day Service on Monday in Fremont Veterans Park.

“This crowd,” he said, smiling, “you could see the peace.”

Kris Paronto, former U.S. Army Ranger and part of a team that responded to a terrorist attack Libya, spoke via a recorded message. Paronto urged listeners to not only remember the sacrifices made by those who’ve died for their country, but to celebrate their lives and their being the ultimate heroes.

Dan Whitney (Larry the Cable Guy) of Nebraska thanked veterans. The celebrity’s philanthropic efforts have focused on veterans and children.

“Don’t ever forget what this day is about,” Whitney told attendees.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg appreciated those who attended the event.

“It’s just amazing to see our community come out,” Spellerberg said. “We’re so patriotic. We have our Avenue of Flags. We have kids, families here. It’s very important that we understand that freedom’s not free and a lot gave the ultimate sacrifice. To be able to be a part of that (Memorial Day Service) as the mayor of Fremont, I’m honored and humbled to do that.”

Memorial Day Service

Memorial Day Service

Vietnam veteran Arthur Alston speaks during the Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 30 at Fremont Veterans Park.

