Vietnam Veterans Memorial event is Saturday

U.S. Congressman Don Bacon will be the keynote speaker during the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Observance.

The public is invited to the free event which starts at noon, Saturday in Clemmons Park, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont.

Representatives of different branches of the military will lay wreaths. Names of the 15 Dodge County men who lost their lives during the Vietnam War will be read.

Bacon, an advocate for veterans, spent almost 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a brigadier general. He served as a Wing Commander at Ramstein Air Base in Germany and Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue and other command position, which include an expeditionary command in Iraq.

He was elected to Congress in 2016, representing Nebraska’s Second Congressional District.

Rep. Don Bacon mug (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Bacon
News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

