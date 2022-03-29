Vietnam Veterans Memorial event

The firefight was intense as Green Beret Roy Benavidez was dropped off a half mile away from his 12 buddies.

It was 1968 and the young Texan was in an Army camp when he heard the radio call for help.

His friends were surrounded by a battalion of North Vietnamese.

“Please fly me in,” he told a helicopter pilot.

Fierce fighting kept the helicopter from dropping Benavidez in the immediate area.

But he fought his way to his friends. He got the men, some of whom had already died, into the helicopter.

Then the helicopter pilot was shot and killed.

Decades later, the story of Benavidez and other valiant Americans were told during the Vietnam Veterans Memorial observance on Saturday in Clemmons Park in Fremont.

An estimated 150 people attended the event in memory of 15 men from Dodge County who were killed in action during the Vietnam War. A bell was rung after each man’s name was read. The observance included the laying of wreaths, representing different branches of the military. The Fremont Honor Guard provided a rifle salute.

Serena Graves, a fourth-grader at Trinity Lutheran School, sang the National Anthem. U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, who represents Nebraska’s 2nd District, provided the keynote speech.

Bacon paid tribute to the 58,220 Americans, who gave their lives during the Vietnam War, the Gold Star families, and 300,000 servicemen and women who were injured.

“I want to remember the courage of our Vietnam veterans,” Bacon said. “It’s something we should not ever forget.”

Bacon shared stories of Americans awarded the nation’s highest military decoration, the Medal of Honor, for heroism during the Vietnam War.

They included Benavidez, a shoeshine boy, who became a master sergeant and member of the Army Special Forces.

Under enemy attack, Benavidez got his buddies off the first helicopter and into a second one.

During that time, a North Vietnamese soldier stabbed Benavidez from behind with a bayonet. He killed that enemy soldier with a knife. He shot two other enemy soldiers.

By the time Benavidez was returned to the camp, he had 37 bullet, stab and fragment wounds.

“They thought he died, but they were able to resuscitate him and he survived the war,” Bacon said.

Bacon shared stories of other brave Americans, including:

PFC Milton Olive III.

Born in Chicago, Olive was a boy when he went to Mississippi.

In his second month in Vietnam, Olive was with four other men, when they faced attack by North Vietnamese Army soldiers.

The soldiers repulsed the NVA. But during a counter attack, an NVA soldier threw a grenade in the middle of the five U.S. soldiers.

Olive went into action.

“He immediately jumped on that grenade and absorbed that explosion, saving the lives of the other four soldiers,” Bacon said.

Only 19 years old when he died, Olive was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

“Here’s a young man who could have been angry, an African American, raised in the segregated South, but he served his country and he sacrificed his life for his fellow soldiers,” Bacon said.

Navy SEAL Lt. Tom Norris.

In April 1972, the Florida man was given a mission to rescue two airmen, shot down near the demilitarized zone, amid many NVA soldiers.

Norris found one airman, returning him after a few gunfights. Norris and a Vietnamese petty officer and colleague then camouflaged themselves as fishermen, boarded a sampan, went down a river and found the other airman.

Covering the airman with leaves and twigs in the boat, they had a couple more firefights before returning him to base camp.

Navy SEAL Michael Thorton.

Five months later, Norris and Thorton of South Carolina were tasked with capturing a North Vietnamese soldier behind enemy lines to gain intelligence data.

Norris and Thorton killed two NVA soldiers in a firefight.

That firefight brought out approximately 150 more North Vietnamese soldiers. The two Navy SEALs and their three Vietnamese allies were attacked.

“They had to retreat and they went to the coast by the ocean and they were going to swim 3 miles to get rescued,” Bacon said.

In the process, Norris was shot in the head.

The Navy SEALs website tells how Thorton got Norris to the beach and swam both him and a wounded South Vietnamese commando seaward for two hours before they were rescued.

All three, including Norris, survived.

“These are stories of courage, stories of servicemen and women who were fighting a war that was not very popular at the time, but they did it, because their country asked them,” Bacon said.

Many had fathers who’d served in World War II and wanted to live up to the honor and courage they saw in that generation.

“I want you to know we respect our Vietnam veterans for standing tall and doing what their country asked them to do,” Bacon said.

Bacon made other points.

“One of the things we should have learned out of Vietnam is: We don’t send our men and women into battle unless it’s our grave National Security interests at stake and — when we do it — we’d better plan on winning,” Bacon said.

He cited a lesson from Vietnam.

“We sent people into battle with strategy called ‘Graduated Response’ and in doing so, we lost 58,220 men and women for a strategy that was not designed to win,” Bacon said. “That should make us mad and we should never do that again.”

Bacon said the war did make people aware of the evils of Communism. He cited when NVA and Viet Cong took the city of Hua and murdered civilians. He told how Vietnamese people escaped after the war.

“Today, those Vietnamese Americans are some of the most patriotic people you’ll ever meet,” Bacon said.

Bacon said Americans who served in Vietnam didn’t get the welcome home they deserved.

“I tell our Vietnam veterans: You deserve better,” he said.

He thanked the veterans, saying those who came after them benefitted from the lessons learned.

Bacon spent almost 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a brigadier general.

He served 16 assignments including four deployments in the Middle East to include Iraq in 2007 to 2008 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“I came home and I was given hugs and embraced on the airplanes and embraced in the airports, but I knew that people remembered that they owed better to those Vietnam veterans when they returned home,” he said.

Along with the congressman, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg shared his thoughts. Dale Finney of Fremont, state president of the In Country Vietnam Motorcycle Club of Nebraska, provided opening and closing remarks.

