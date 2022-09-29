 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volunteers, attendees sought for Fremont Flags for Forgotten Soldiers

The public is invited to the "Flags for Forgotten Soldiers" event at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Park in Fremont. Volunteers are sought to help post small flags, which represent the estimated number of veterans who die each month due to suicide.

Volunteers and attendees are being sought for the Fremont Flags for Forgotten Soldiers event.

The event starts at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at Fremont Veterans Park on Military Avenue near Sidner Ice Arena.

Volunteers are sought to help place the small flags. They will be given instructions on the meaning of these flags, which represent veterans who succumb to the internal wounds of the stresses of their service and 560 as of this date who lose that battle to suicide each Month.

Chris Madsen, chairman of the Veterans Park and co-chairman of the Avenue of Flags, will give a speech during the event.

He will introduce the group, Guitars for Vets (G4V), which will sing the National Anthem and another patriotic song.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

