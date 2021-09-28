Volunteers sought for Flags for Forgotten Soldiers

“In war, there are no unwounded soldiers.” — José Narosky
Some veterans fight battles and carry wounds no one else can see.
Sometimes, they lose those battles and take their own lives.
That’s why local residents are asked to participate in a “Flags for Forgotten Soldiers” event.
The event, which is free and open to the public, starts at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2.
It will take place in Fremont Veterans Park, near Sidner Ice Arena on Military Avenue.
The event will include a brief ceremony after which attendees are invited to help place 18-inch flags in rows similar to the gravestones at Arlington National Cemetery.
This marks the fourth year for the local event designed to promote awareness of suicide among veterans and offer help.
In the past, statistics have indicated that 22 veterans were committing suicide each day in the United States.
So 660 small flags were posted in Fremont and other locations, representing the number of veterans who were taking their lives each month.
This year — based on numbers from the Veterans Administration — that number is down to 516, said Chris Madsen, veterans park chairman.
The goal is to have that number someday go down to zero.
Madsen and a VA representative will speak at Saturday’s event. Plans are to have a guest speaker.
“We’ll have a brief ceremony to start out and then I’ll ask any and all volunteers to come out and help us put out these 516 flags,” Madsen said. “We need all the help we can get.”
Flags will be up throughout October.
The public is invited to come and see the flags.
A banner, which explains the reason for all the flags, will be posted in the park. The banner includes the Veterans Crisis Line number at 1-800-273-8255.
The late Howard Berry founded “Flags for Forgotten Soldiers” in memory of his son Staff Sgt. Joshua Berry, who died by suicide on Feb. 13, 2013. Joshua Berry suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder after serving in Afghanistan and after witnessing the Fort Hood shooting on Nov. 5, 2009.
Iowan Meredith Smith came to the first “Flags for Forgotten Soldiers” event in 2018 in Fremont.
Her father, the late Allen Way, a 1964 Fremont High School graduate, was a veteran, who’d suffered five concussions while serving in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
About a year before his death, Way was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. He began experiencing problems with balance and started falling. He had trouble remembering how to do simple tasks.
In August 2017, the combat veteran took his own life.
After Way’s death, family members were asked to donate his brain to Boston University where it was determined he had Stage 3 Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy caused by concussions.
CTE is a degenerative brain disease found in people with a history of repetitive brain trauma.
Smith appreciated the people who attended the Fremont event in 2018.
Madsen hopes the public will attend the 2021 event on Saturday.
“All of us who have served, we still have those battle wounds and battle scars with us, whether they are visible or not,” Madsen said.
More information about Flags for Forgotten Soldiers can be found at: