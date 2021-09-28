Volunteers sought for Flags for Forgotten Soldiers

The goal is to have that number someday go down to zero.

Madsen and a VA representative will speak at Saturday’s event. Plans are to have a guest speaker.

“We’ll have a brief ceremony to start out and then I’ll ask any and all volunteers to come out and help us put out these 516 flags,” Madsen said. “We need all the help we can get.”

Flags will be up throughout October.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The public is invited to come and see the flags.

A banner, which explains the reason for all the flags, will be posted in the park. The banner includes the Veterans Crisis Line number at 1-800-273-8255.

The late Howard Berry founded “Flags for Forgotten Soldiers” in memory of his son Staff Sgt. Joshua Berry, who died by suicide on Feb. 13, 2013. Joshua Berry suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder after serving in Afghanistan and after witnessing the Fort Hood shooting on Nov. 5, 2009.

Iowan Meredith Smith came to the first “Flags for Forgotten Soldiers” event in 2018 in Fremont.

Her father, the late Allen Way, a 1964 Fremont High School graduate, was a veteran, who’d suffered five concussions while serving in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.