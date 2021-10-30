WATCH NOW: Former Fremonter helping Afghan interpreter's family

It was night when Capt. Bob Koenig headed to a washed out river bed in Afghanistan.

The former Fremonter and other Marines were supposed to meet a reliable Afghan informant.

Koenig always said Mubarak — the Afghan interpreter who was with him — had a sixth sense about things.

And Koenig saw it at work that night in 2004.

“We came around the corner and there was somebody who was not the person that we were looking for and (Mubarak) knew something was wrong,” Koenig said.

Mubarak suggested they either leave immediately, because this could be an ambush, or else arrest the man and find out what was going on.

They left.

Later, they learned the man in river bed had weapons and they likely would have been attacked.

Seventeen years later, Koenig is working to help Mubarak, who repeatedly saved his life and is credited with saving the lives of many other U.S. military personnel.

Now a deputy with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Mubarak, identified only by his last name for security reasons, lives in Florida with his wife and children. He’s recently been able to get 33 of his 34 family members, whose lives were in danger, to the United States.

They include Mubarak’s brother and sisters, one of whom is a doctor, and their children, ranging in age from 3 to 17.

To help, Koenig has started Ruck for Refugees to raise $250,000 to be used toward sustainable housing for Mubarak’s siblings and children. Koenig has worked to gain donations by raising awareness through a 140-mile ruck march (a military term for a hike) and launching a gofundme page.

A 1994 Archbishop Bergan High School graduate, Koenig recently made the trek from his Elkhorn home to Hartington, approximately the same distance Mubarak’s extended family had to flee to get from their home in eastern Afghanistan to the Kabul airport to be flown to the United States.

Koenig began his ruck on Oct. 16, stopping in Fremont at about 5 p.m., that day, and finishing on Oct. 21 in Hartington.

As of Friday, $27,480 has been raised via Koenig’s gofundme page.

A real estate investor, Koenig buys and rents out small- to medium-size, multi-family properties.

He formed the Ruck for Refugees organization to raise donations for a down payment, associated fees, and any needed renovations for a multi-family residential property for Mubarak’s siblings and their children.

Those who contribute aren’t making a financial investment, but a donation to help these families.

Koenig believes there’s a looming housing crisis for Afghans, now housed in warehouses and old barracks on military bases.

“Our current rental market and housing market is not well set up for these people, because of the prices and everything that’s been going on with COVID and the moratoriums on evictions and everything else,” Koenig said. “They’re coming into a very difficult housing market, so I’m trying to raise awareness for my fellow real estate investors and professionals and business people that we need to solve this problem.”

On the positive side, restaurants and other businesses are looking for workers and Afghans coming into the U.S. will be eager to work as they try to rebuild their lives.

“For them, this is a great opportunity from a job standpoint to find meaningful work here in the United States,” Koenig said. “They’re going to have jobs over time. They’re going to start building up savings and eventually become fully integrated members of society where they can buy their own properties.”

Koenig hopes Ruck for Refugees will become a national organization and that veterans and other individuals will form their own local chapters.

Many veterans appreciate their Afghan interpreters’ work.

“Mubarak gave so much and risked his life and his family’s life to assist U.S. Special Forces in a fight against the Taliban,” Koenig said.

Koenig was a commander of a counter intelligence company at Camp Pendleton when the 911 terrorist attacks occurred. Some men in his company were the first Marines on the ground in Afghanistan that fall.

When Koenig got off the plane in Eastern Afghanistan in 2004, Mubarak was the first Afghan he met.

Mubarak’s father, who died in August during the evacuation, had wanted his sons to become educated and help the Americans.

“I think they were tired of living under the Taliban,” Koenig said. “Mubarak had younger sisters and women in the country at the time weren’t treated very well or given an opportunity for education. His father had the foresight that we were going to make it more of an equitable country for them.”

Koenig, who served with a special operations and intelligence unit, appreciated Mubarak’s skills.

“He was very well-educated, very personable and very intelligent,” Koenig said. “He had a very strong knack for helping us as Americans to understand their culture, traditions and how their society worked.”

That was crucial when Koenig met with informants.

Mubarak also had what Koenig describes as a sixth sense when it came to determining if an informant was legitimate or someone who could be luring them into a trap.

“He’d pick up on things we couldn’t pick up on, because we didn’t have the cultural experience,” Koenig said. “Over time, we developed that and we started seeing the things that he could see, but he was there to teach us that from the beginning.”

Koenig believes Mubarak kept him and others out of potentially deadly situations at least a dozen times.

Mubarak specifically worked alongside former U.S. Marine Col. Randy Hoffman, who’s publicly said that Mubarak’s decisions not only saved his life, but the lives of other Special Forces operators — more than 10 times.

Koenig also said the base where he was stationed was often under attack.

Mubarak answered radio calls from Afghans on border patrol, who told of incoming rocket or mortar attacks to the base. In turn, Mubarak warned U.S. military personnel to head to the bunkers.

Attacks could happen in the middle of the night.

“He had to have that radio with him all the time,” Koenig said.

Mubarak got a special immigrant visa and he and his wife and children came to the U.S. in 2009. At 29 Palms, Calif., he taught basic language skills and cultural cues to Marines before they deployed.

He gained his citizenship and in 2010 deployed back to Afghanistan as a cultural adviser and interpreter for the regimental commander of a large Marine Corps unit.

During a nighttime raid when military personnel were entering a house, the Marine in front of Mubarak was shot in the chest.

“He was wearing armor, but the bullet fragmented and even went into his thighs and shredded up his legs and so he was bleeding and screaming and Mubarak was the person right behind this guy,” Koenig said. “While bullets are flying, he pulled him out of the doorway, got him out of harm’s way and got him back to where the medics could start taking care of this guy.”

Koenig commended Mubarak.

“Not only did he indirectly save my life many, many times, but he certainly saved this guy’s life on that occasion,” Koenig said. “He’s a hero for sure.”

Mubarak returned to the U.S. and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He began training with the Sarasota Sheriff’s Department in April. He goes on patrol and helps solve domestic issues.

“He’s good at it,” Koenig said. “He’s a very soft-spoken and intelligent person that I think could defuse a lot of situations and I’m sure he’s going to be a fantastic sheriff’s deputy.”

Mubarak’s siblings and their children came to Fort Bliss in Texas in August after the Taliban overthrew the Afghan government. They underwent background checks and were vaccinated before moving to Sarasota.

In the meantime, Koenig contacted Mubarak.

“I told you 17 years ago that if there was anything I could ever do for you to let me know,” Koenig said.

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman started a gofundme to raise funds for food and clothing. But help was needed to find them housing.

Koenig is looking for multi-family property to help Mubarak’s siblings and will set up a business to purchase it.

More work lies ahead, but Koenig’s already taken the first 140 miles worth of steps on an endeavor to help a man, who’s already done so much to help others.

Those who’d like to contribute may visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ruck-for-refugees-afghan-family-resettle-housing and more information is available at https://www.ruckforrefugees.com/ and the Ruck for Refugees Facebook page.

