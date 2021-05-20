WATCH NOW: Funeral chapel offers collection box for worn American flags

Ever wonder what to do with an old, worn American flag?
The Veterans of Foreign Wars website states that worn American flags should be disposed of in a dignified manner — burned and the ashes buried.
With this in mind, area residents simply may have folded and left their worn or tattered flags on a shelf in their home.
But there’s another option.
Since 2015, Dugan Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services at 751 N. Lincoln, Ave., has had a collection box where worn flags can be dropped off.
The box, which resembles a postal mailbox, is situated in the chapel’s south drive.
“People can drive in their car and drop off a flag out their window like a mailbox or we’ve also had people bring flags into the funeral home,” said Brittney Voss Rapp, manager and a funeral director.
Before a veteran is cremated in the funeral chapel’s crematory, a flag will be placed on the cremation container — if the family agrees.
After the cremation has taken place, the family is presented with a certificate stating that the veteran was honored with one of the retired flags.
“We honor both the flag and a deceased veteran during the cremation process,” said Tom Vogt, family services coordinator.
To date, more than 4,265 worn flags — from tiny to huge — have been retired. The box is emptied weekly.
One veteran’s daughter began crying when asked if she wanted one of these flags to be placed on her loved one’s container.
“She was so touched that we honored their veteran in that way,” Voss Rapp said. “She had no idea we did that.”
Vogt said more flags tend to be donated after holidays such as Memorial Day, Flag Day and Fourth of July.
“There’s usually a surge,” he said.
Vogt said the idea to have a flag collection box came from another family services coordinator who’d learned about one at a funeral home in South Dakota. That box has received a tremendous response from the community.
The local funeral chapel ordered a collection box. A patriotic, decorative wrap that resembles a flag, was placed on the box. The funeral home received more than a dozen flags after the box had been available for only two weeks.
Vogt said the box is an easy and convenient way for people to deal with a worn flag.
“We’ll continue to collect the flags and continue to honor those veterans who pass away and are cremated with those same retired flags,” he said.
Voss Rapp wants community members to know this is an option for them.
“We’ll keep honoring the veterans in our community,” she said.
The funeral home also serves as a drop-off site for the large casket flags, which families donate for the Avenue of Flags. These flags are on display along Military Avenue during patriotic holidays in Fremont.
Anyone wanting more information may call the funeral home at 402-721-2880.