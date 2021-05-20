WATCH NOW: Funeral chapel offers collection box for worn American flags

To date, more than 4,265 worn flags — from tiny to huge — have been retired. The box is emptied weekly.

One veteran’s daughter began crying when asked if she wanted one of these flags to be placed on her loved one’s container.

“She was so touched that we honored their veteran in that way,” Voss Rapp said. “She had no idea we did that.”

Vogt said more flags tend to be donated after holidays such as Memorial Day, Flag Day and Fourth of July.

“There’s usually a surge,” he said.

Vogt said the idea to have a flag collection box came from another family services coordinator who’d learned about one at a funeral home in South Dakota. That box has received a tremendous response from the community.

The local funeral chapel ordered a collection box. A patriotic, decorative wrap that resembles a flag, was placed on the box. The funeral home received more than a dozen flags after the box had been available for only two weeks.

Vogt said the box is an easy and convenient way for people to deal with a worn flag.