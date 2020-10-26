Watch Now: Soldiers recognized during welcome home ceremony

“I can imagine what my mom felt like back in the ’60s when my brother was in Vietnam and she did not hear from him for six months,” Anderson said. “This was just one hour that I didn’t hear.”

Samantha Anderson carefully considered her decisions regarding the military.

“I’m a huge believer in God,” Samantha said. “For me, it was something I prayed about and God led me to not only joining the military, but volunteering for this deployment.”

Anderson is a cook in the military. But while overseas, Anderson ordered supplies from food to pencils to mattresses. She made sure safety procedures were followed in the kitchen.

Anderson shared some of the toughest and best aspects of the job.

Some of the hardest were being away from family and friends and working long hours.

Anderson said going from her day-to-day life of having a civilian job and plenty of free time to working almost 18-hour-long days with hardly any free time was quite the adjustment.

But the 29-year-old woman said people she met during the deployment helped her with everything.