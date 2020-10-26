Watch Now: Soldiers recognized during welcome home ceremony

Pamela Anderson was at a gym when the news flashed on a television screen.
Iran had launched missiles at Iraq airbases hosting U.S. and coalition troops.
She knew her daughter, Sgt. Samantha Anderson of Blair, was somewhere in the Middle East.
But she didn’t know where.
And she was scared.
“God, please let her be OK,” Anderson prayed.
Anderson quickly called her daughter’s roommate, Shayla Kerns, to ask if she’d heard from Samantha.
“(Kerns) couldn’t even understand me,” Anderson said. “I was crying so hard.”
Ten months later, Anderson didn't have to wonder if her daughter was safe as they sat together in the Fremont Opera House.
The two were among about 60 people who gathered for a Welcome Home Ceremony for the 394th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Detachment 2 of the U.S. Army Reserves of Fremont.
Major Emily Boyles, commander, said approximately 35 men and women performed a variety of duties that involved feeding soldiers, maintaining vehicles and providing supplies.
They served for about nine months in various locations throughout the Middle East. The soldiers ranged in age from about 19 or 20 to their mid-50s, she said.
Soldiers left Fremont in July 2019. The last of two groups returned a year later.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of gathering spaces, a ceremony didn’t take place until Saturday.
Those who attended — soldiers, family and friends — all wore masks at the brief event.
During the ceremony, Capt. Benjamin Barrett said the soldiers underwent intense training.
They then provided much-needed logistical support to a joint task force in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
The U.S. Department of Defense defines Operation Inherent Resolve as work with regional partners to militarily defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS.
Barrett said soldiers earned a variety of awards and commendations for their work.
“We couldn’t be happier to have them all return safely back home to Fremont, Nebraska,” Barrett said.
Boyles commended the soldiers.
“That deployment was something else,” Boyles said. “That was a roller coaster. I don’t think anyone anticipated a deployment like that. Through it all, you guys were steadfast. You accomplished the mission. You continued to go above and beyond and you were all amazing.”
Boyles expressed deep appreciation.
“(Command) Sgt. Major (Ed) Field and I could not have asked for a better group of soldiers to deploy with and we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
Boyles lauded the soldiers’ families.
“I’m sure you had some ups and downs watching the news while we were gone and I feel for you and I thank you for your support to your soldier,” Boyles said. “We had political challenges. We had COVID challenges, but we all made it back in one piece.”
Anderson, who lives in Omaha, talked about the fear she faced after hearing news of missile strikes in Iraq in January.
She said her daughter’s roommate hadn’t heard from Samantha, but tried to provide reassurance.
So did Anderson’s son, Chris.
“Mom, she’ll be fine. I promise you,” Chris said.
About 45 minutes later, Anderson got a text from her daughter.
The text said: “Mom, I can’t talk. I’m OK. I love you.”
“That’s all I needed to know,” Anderson said.
The situation reminded Anderson of an earlier era.
“I can imagine what my mom felt like back in the ’60s when my brother was in Vietnam and she did not hear from him for six months,” Anderson said. “This was just one hour that I didn’t hear.”
Samantha Anderson carefully considered her decisions regarding the military.
“I’m a huge believer in God,” Samantha said. “For me, it was something I prayed about and God led me to not only joining the military, but volunteering for this deployment.”
Anderson is a cook in the military. But while overseas, Anderson ordered supplies from food to pencils to mattresses. She made sure safety procedures were followed in the kitchen.
Anderson shared some of the toughest and best aspects of the job.
Some of the hardest were being away from family and friends and working long hours.
Anderson said going from her day-to-day life of having a civilian job and plenty of free time to working almost 18-hour-long days with hardly any free time was quite the adjustment.
But the 29-year-old woman said people she met during the deployment helped her with everything.
“All of the new people I met, they left a lasting impression on me and they helped build me into a better, stronger person and soldier and it’s those experiences that I’ll never forget,” she said.
Anderson appreciates lasting friendships she’s made and opportunities she had to share her faith.
Back in Nebraska, Anderson is a customer service representative for Pay Pal and believes her military experience has helped her.
“It’s definitely helped me build better leadership skills and with what I want to do at my civilian job that will be a huge help for me,” Anderson said.
Although the soldiers have been back for a while, Boyles said the ceremony provides closure.
“It’s that official ‘You’re back. It’s done. It’s final. It’s real,’” she said.
Col. Stanley Ostrem, commander of the 561st Regional Support Group, thanked the soldiers for their work.
“You are a very small percentage of people in the United States who raise their hand and volunteer to serve their country and you’re an even smaller percentage of people who have deployed in service to their nation so you are among an elite company,” Ostrem said. “So consider yourself very, very honored.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!