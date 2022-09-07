WATCH NOW: Veterans, friends gather to remember Fremont man

Patriot Guard Riders gathered on motorcycles with other veterans in vehicles to escort the hearse that carried one of their own to Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Friends gathered at Watts’ graveside, where the Rev. Shari Schwedhelm talked about the Fremont man’s love for God and the Bible.

Some friends wiped tears including a young man, who said Watts had taken him in as a teen and was like a father to him. Even years later, the younger man still carries a handkerchief — just like Watts taught him to do.

Watts, a U.S Navy veteran and devout Christian, died Aug. 30 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo.

He was 80.

On Tuesday morning, motorcycle riders met in the parking lot of Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont before the service.

Patriot Guard Riders attend funerals and graveside services to pay their respects to fallen heroes — veterans and first responders — their families and communities.

“We’re here to honor this veteran as he goes to his final resting place,” said Dave Gibbs, a Patriot Guard Rider from Texas, who spends summers in Blair.

Gibbs noted that Watts had no living family members.

“We are his family now,” Gibbs said.

Motorcycle riders rode in front and behind the hearse as it made its way through town. Young women pulling children in plastic wagons stopped to watch. Cars and pickups stopped on intersecting streets as the quiet procession went through downtown Fremont.

An older man on a bicycle stopped, too, holding his cap in his hand as the procession went into the cemetery.

Veterans and friends carried Watts’ casket in between two rows of American flags under a cloudless, blue sky. A motorcycle rider stood next to each flag.

The Fremont Honor Guard provided the gun salute and a bugler played Taps.

Two U.S Navy personnel folded an American flag and handed it to Fremonter Penny Covington, who had been Watts’ caregiver.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1942, Watts and his family later moved to Pensacola, Florida. He served in the Navy from 1962-1971 on the USS Manatee and USS Lexington.

Watts moved to Fremont in 1978 and worked in metal fabrication at Valmont Industries for many years until retiring.

He earned a black belt in martial arts.

“James was one of our best black belts,” said Jim Rosenbach, owner of the Rosenbach Warrior Training Branch in Fremont. “He was instrumental in teaching survival skills for us. He was a loyal Christian, strong black belt. He was highly respected by each and every individual who took Robert Bussey’s Warrior International (classes). Everybody loved him.”

Schwedhelm, pastor of Salem and St. Timothy Lutheran churches in Fremont, talked about the graveside remembrance.

“I think the importance of this service was to bring comfort to the friends and the people who considered him family,” Schwedhelm said. “When a serviceman passes away without living relatives, it is our duty as a community and a responsibility as a nation to honor that service and the dedication he had.”

Schwedhelm thanked those who attended.

“We can offer words of comfort and appreciation, but love shows up in action,” she said. “After all, when we look at the life of Jesus and see how involved he was in people’s lives during his earthly ministry, we can’t miss the fact that our God cares deeply for us, especially in our times of need.”

Tenderly, yet with enthusiasm, Schwedhelm said Jesus didn’t only visit the sick, but reached out and touched hurting people with his healing love.

He didn’t merely give a lecture on the tragedy of hunger, but miraculously fed hungry people.

When he came to the funeral procession for a young man, Jesus didn’t only offer sympathy, but raised the man to life.

“We can be confident that this same loving God is present with each of us today, reaching out to embrace us with comforting arms and a healing touch — and raising James to a wondrous new life that will last forever,” Schwedhelm said.

Watts loved reading, especially his well-worn Bibles in which he marked verses and made notes. Schwedhelm told how Watts shared his love.

“James showed his love for God in the way he loved and cared for others,” Schwedhelm said. “He loved his country, served faithfully and lived honorably. He would be humbled by this crowd today.”

Among the mourners was 29-year-old Antonio Lorona Villasenor.

Villasenor was 16 when Watts brought him into his home, where the teen lived until he was 19.

“I was a lost teenager,” Villasenor said. “He took me in — no judgement.”

Villasenor said Watts taught him about martial arts, Japanese culture and how to be neat and organized.

“He taught me about forgiveness, for sure,” Villasenor said. “He always told me to forgive and forget.”

Watts was a great teacher and mentor.

“He taught me a lot about faith,” Villasenor said. “He never walked away from it, even when he was at his lowest. He always ran to his Bible. That was his first and last resort.”

Watts loved classical music — Beethoven and Mozart — which he played in the morning and fell asleep listening to at night.

“He was so eager to learn and he always had faith and love and appreciation for life,” Villasenor said.

Villasenor and Penny Covington chuckled at how Watts always wore a leather cap with a flashlight attached to it even to church.

Watts taught Villasenor to carry a handkerchief, in case he ever got hurt and needed to use it for a tourniquet.

So dressed in a tailored suit jacket for the graveside service, Villasenor also had a blue handkerchief hanging from his jeans’ back pocket.

“James was the closest thing I had to a father,” said Villasenor, who’s grateful to Fremonters Mark Poole and his son, Will, for introducing him to Watts. “Had I never met Will and Mark, I would have never gotten the opportunity to meet such a great man. I definitely would not be the man I am today.”

Today, the formerly lost teenager is a project manager for H and H Roofing. He and his spouse, Jocelyn Cardenas, have a son and are expecting another child.

Villasenor will carry what he’s learned from Watts into the future.

And the man who died without living relatives will be remembered by those who saw him as family.

“The last time I talked to him, I gave him a hug,” Villasenor said. “I told him, ‘I love you Dad,’ and gave him a big, ol’ hug and he told me, ‘I love you, too, son.’”