WATCH NOW: Vietnam Veterans Memorial observance set March 26

Steel, a private first class in the U.S. Army, was killed during a combat operation in the Binh Dinh Province of South Vietnam.

It happened on Feb. 28, 1967.

He was only 19 years old.

Decades after the young Fremonter’s death, local veterans are planning a special event to honor Steel and other Dodge County men who died in the Vietnam War.

The public is urged to attend the Vietnam Veterans Memorial observance. The event starts at noon, March 26, in Clemmons Park, 16th Street and Luther Road in Fremont.

U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force, will be the guest speaker.

In this time of global crisis, event organizers hope area residents will mark the March 26 date on their calendars and attend an observance designed recognize Vietnam veterans and their families.

And to pay special tribute to those who paid the ultimate price to preserve this nation’s freedom.

This is the first time in two years that the local observance has taken place. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A full slate of activities is planned. They include:

A welcome to those attending, given by Dale Finney of Fremont, state president of the In Country Vietnam Motorcycle Club of Nebraska.

Prayer by the Rev. Anthony Gerber, senior pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Presentation of Colors by Fremont Honor Guard.

The song, “God Bless America” by a choral group, yet to be announced.

Keynote speech by Congressman Bacon and a speech by Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg.

Laying of the Wreaths by representatives of different branches of the military.

Reading of names of Dodge County men who lost their lives during the Vietnam War. Finney will read the names and a bell will be rung.

Rifle salute by the Fremont Honor Guard.

The song “Taps” will be played.

The choral group and attendees will sing “Amazing Grace.”

Finney will provide closing remarks.

Refreshments will be provided afterward in the Disabled American Veterans building at 137 N. D St. This is open to the public.

In case of inclement weather, the observance will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Bacon, an advocate for veterans, spent almost 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a brigadier general.

During his career, he specialized in electronic warfare, intelligence and reconnaissance.

He served two tours as a Wing Commander at Ramstein Air Base in Germany and Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue and other command positions, which include an expeditionary squadron command in Iraq.

Bacon served 16 assignments including four deployments in the Middle East to include Iraq in 2007 to 2008 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He’s received numerous honors and earned two master’s degrees.

He was elected to Congress in 2016, representing Nebraska’s Second Congressional District.

Bacon serves on two committees within the U.S. House of Representatives: the House Armed Services Committee and the House Agricultural Committee.

Representatives from several veterans organizations are working on this event.

“We hope that everyone can attend to show their respect for those who served in Vietnam — in these stressful times in the world,” said Al Crook, senior vice commander, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Fremont Post 854 Sr. vice commander.

Al Martinez, service officer for the Disabled American Veterans for Fremont, said the event is intended “to honor the orphans, the widows, the POW-MIAs and all those who served during the Vietnam War and paid the high cost of freedom.”

Veterans hope the public will consider what it cost some Americans to help keep this country free — including a teenager named Kenneth Steel.

