WATCH NOW: Vietnam veterans share their stories at event

As a nurse in Vietnam, Cheryl Feala saw soldiers who reminded the North Bend woman of her little brother back home. And she saw many badly wounded soldiers.

****

Second Lt. Al Crook knew it was better to get teenage replacements rather than older soldiers. The older ones were more cautious — and thus more likely to be killed. Like other soldiers, Crook wondered if he’d die, too.

****

Del Meyer remembers the long nights and the fear, but the local man also recalls a funny story about telling a nun in Vietnam that he was Buddhist.

The three area residents shared their stories during a discussion event at Midland University. They spoke just before the university’s recent staging of “A Piece of My Heart” — a drama about six young American women whose lives are changed as they serve their country in Vietnam.

****

Originally from Nelson, Feala remembers what few vocational choices were available for women in the late 1960s.

“You could be a nurse or a secretary or a teacher,” she said.

She became a nurse.

****

Crook, who grew up on a farm at Rising City, went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earning a teaching degree in vocational agriculture.

During the last two years, he was in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), learning in the fall 1965 that he was heading to Vietnam.

****

Meyer grew up near Hartington, before a tornado destroyed his family’s farm and they moved to Columbus. After high school, Meyer, who was from a big family, decided to go into the U.S. Army to pay for his education.

****

Feala was 21 when she went to Vietnam in 1968. Early that year, North Vietnamese and Viet Cong troops launched the first Tet Offensive against South Vietnamese and United States targets. More offensives followed.

Three occurred during Feala’s time in Vietnam and she saw heavy casualties.

“We were working 12-hour days, seven days a week,” she said.

Feala was stationed near the village of Chu Lai on the eastern side of the country near the ocean. The hospital where she worked was situated in between Highway 1, a major route, and a military airstrip. Civilians lived beyond the highway.

The hospital was periodically shelled as the enemy sought to hit the airstrip.

Patients included soldiers from the U.S. and South Vietnamese armies, civilians, and Viet Cong. Wounded enemy soldiers were stabilized until they could be moved to a holding facility.

Feala remembers helicopters, filled with the wounded, coming in one right after the other.

“When you heard the helicopters, whether you were on your 12-hour shift or not, everybody went to the ER, which is where I worked,” Feala said. “All we had for those patients was antibiotic, pain medication and bandaging materials. We got them stabilized. They came right off the field to us.”

A corpsman would mark an “M” on the wounded soldier’s forehead if he’d been given morphine so medical personnel wouldn’t give him any more, which could have had bad results.

“I can’t begin to tell you how many times I had to give an IV in the neck, because you couldn’t find another spot,” Feala said.

After military personnel were stabilized, they went to an evacuation hospital and then on to Japan or the United States.

****

Crook served in the 1st Infantry Division in the U.S. Army and he and other soldiers were sent to a French rubber plantation, 40 miles northwest of Saigon.

“The year I was in Vietnam, until the last few months, we slept in our foxholes, even when we were in base camp,” Crook said. “There were no wooden, concrete-floor barracks even built yet.”

Crook’s job was to command a 43-member platoon, which went on search and destroy missions.

On their first mission, they were ordered not to fire on the enemy until fired upon.

“I’m the one that broke the rule or I’d have lost a lot of men right there,” Crook said. “We were in the thick of it all the time.”

That included defending the base camp’s perimeter.

“We suffered more casualties than I want to admit, because the Viet Cong were on their home turf,” Crook said. “They only engaged us when they thought they had the upper hand. We were ambushed many times.”

Crook shared something else.

“There’s only seven of us alive today and four of us have been wounded at least two times,” he said. “It was a rough year.”

****

Meyer went to Vietnam in 1969.

“The first night I was there, we got hit with sappers, which are guys that come in with black shorts, sandals and a 5-pound satchel charge of TNT that they’d throw in your bunker. The concussion would kill you,” he said.

The next day, the men loaded 5-ton trucks with the bodies of enemy soldiers and put them on the side of the road.

That night, they watched as the North Vietnamese Army soldiers came to get their dead.

Meyer was on an 8-inch, self-propelled track vehicle that shot 200-pound shells for 30 miles. He was prepared to shoot at a light, until his captain stopped him.

That light was a hospital.

The men returned to base.

“We’d live underground,” Meyer said. “We spent 15 months underground.”

And they went out on raids.

****

Feala remembers the civilians and once delivered a baby. She remembers injured soldiers awaiting treatment, who never said a word, because they knew other soldiers had been more seriously wounded and needed help first.

****

Crook remembers the replacements.

“We just lost so many that we always had an influx of new guys, who you were training to get them up to speed, because they were as green as a gourd,” Crook said. “If we didn’t train them right, we’d go out on a mission and they could get us killed.”

****

Meyer remembers the heat and humidity and the green mold that grew on his skin. Soldiers couldn’t get clean even with showers.

****

Veterans were asked about the worst part of the war.

Feala said wounded men who came to the hospital were the same age as her younger brother, who was in college.

“I think I saw him in about every soldier who came in,” she said.

Meyer asked if nurses got R&R (Rest and Recuperation/Relaxation).

“I refused to take it,” Feala said. “I just felt like I was needed.”

****

With so many people dying, Crook wondered when he might be next.

Most of the enlisted men were ages 19 and younger, but there was a troop buildup the year Crook was in Vietnam. Soldiers who started coming in were 20 years old, and then 20 and married. Later on, they were 21-year-olds with a couple of kids.

“I did not want a married man in my unit, because he was too cautious and he wouldn’t do what you told him to do; he hesitated and many of them lost their lives,” Crook said. “I don’t mean any disrespect to those guys, but you give me a 17-year-old, 18-year-old out of high school … and they did what they were told.”

Crook added other perspective.

“They always say war is for young people, because if you get too old, you’d better be in the rear,” he said.

****

Nights were the worst part of the war for Meyer.

“You’d always get hit at night,” he said. “They would always come in about 2:30 in the morning. And there was the fear every night of waiting for them. It just gets to you.”

****

The veterans did recall some pleasant moments.

Feala got to escort a couple of patients to see legendary entertainer Bob Hope. Crook got to see the beautiful actress Ann Margaret.

Meyer recalled a humorous time.

He was assigned to take wood on different occasions to an orphanage, where a nun asked about his religion.

Meyer, who was raised Catholic, jokingly said he was Buddhist. She gave him a warm Coca Cola to drink.

One day, the nun grabbed a little medal that Meyer wore around his neck. The medal said to call a priest if he were killed.

The nun realized he was Catholic and called him a liar in Vietnamese.

But after that, she’d give him a frozen beer.

****

After her time in Vietnam ended, Feala prepared to head home.

“The first thing they told you was to get out of your army gear,” Feala said. “That was the signal to us that we should lay low.”

For 20 years, Feala never talked about her service in Vietnam.

****

When he returned from the service, Crook taught vocational agriculture in Clarkson, then spent the next 40 years in sales and marketing.

Crook recalls his first national sales meeting in a ballroom with fancy hors d’oeuvres. A man inquired about his background. Crook mentioned his teaching certificate and that he’d served in Vietnam.

“You had your teaching certificate and you still went to Vietnam,” the man said. “I guess you must like to kill babies.”

Crook considered his response.

“I was young and in shape and I could have decked him, but I didn’t, because I’d be arrested and fired from this brand new job,” Crook said. “So I just looked at him and said, ‘You’re an idiot.’”

Crook didn’t talk about his service for years, either.

****

“When you came home, you couldn’t talk about it at all to anybody,” Meyer said.

Meyer was angry.

****

Feala later joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization.

“At least you had somebody who you felt understood you,” she said. “That was helpful.”

****

All three talked about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“I don’t think there’s anybody who goes to war who doesn’t get it,” Feala said.

****

Crook said he didn’t know he had PTSD, at first. He later took a course on it.

Then in 2006, he had quadruple bypass surgery with six weeks of convalescing at home.

“I had stuffed all my bad experiences in the back of my brain like a locked box on the cedar chest that was never going to open,” he said. “That came flying open when I had time to relax and think about it. That’s when I went to the VA (Veterans Administration) and sought help.”

****

Meyer still has nightmares from his time in Vietnam, but not like he used to.

****

Feala and Crook recalled the Honor Flights that took veterans on a one-day trip to Washington, D.C., to see monuments including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Crook remembers coming back from that flight to Omaha and the large number of sign-holding, flag-waving people who greeted them in 2016.

When they said “Welcome Home,” we really felt like we were home,” Crook said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.