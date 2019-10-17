Second Lt. Jody Hintz hopes the public will do something special this year to honor deceased veterans.
Each December — on National Wreaths Across America Day — simultaneous wreath-laying ceremonies take place at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 1,400 locations in all 50 states and at sea and abroad.
This year, ceremonies will take place on Dec. 14.
People are asked to honor American heroes in Fremont by sponsoring a veteran’s grave. The goal is to place a wreath at every veteran’s grave in Memorial and Ridge cemeteries.
1st Lt. Andrea Vaughn of the Civil Air Patrol estimates between 2,000 and 2,500 wreaths will be needed to place one on each veteran’s grave.
Each wreath is a $15 donation and can be ordered in any quantity.
Upon sponsorship, a wreath is hand-crafted in the United States, and sent to the Fremont Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol and a volunteer will place it on the grave of a veteran.
The veteran’s name will be said upon placement of the wreath to ensure that the individual’s legacy of duty, service and sacrifice is not forgotten.
“It’s a small gesture to say, ‘Thank you’ and ‘You have not been forgotten’ to those who gave without hesitation, along with their families, to us during the holiday season,” said Hintz, who is from the Fremont Cadet Squadron.
Those who sponsor a wreath have the opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to all veterans – past and present.
“Our military veterans are devoted sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers. The come from all backgrounds in life, to place their lives on the line, to preserve our freedoms every single day,” states information in a news release.
“In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.”
To order a wreath by phone, call 1-877-385-9504. Be sure to use these sponsorship codes to ensure wreaths are delivered to Fremont, otherwise they will be sent to Arlington National Cemetery: Group ID: NEooo4P Location ID: NEFRMC.
The website is: https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Wreaths also can be sponsored by contacting the Fremont Cadet Squadron via email at: fremontcap@gmail.com or by calling, texting or emailing: 2nd Lt. Jody Hintz at 402-753-5711 or jodyhintz@gmail.com or 1st Lt. Andrea Vaughn at 402-317-9168 or avaughn62@me.com. Cash donations also are welcome and will be used to sponsor wreaths.
Wreath sponsors and family and friends are invited to this year’s wreath-laying ceremonies set for 11 a.m. Dec. 14 in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.