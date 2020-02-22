$2.25 million airport renovation project draws concern from mayoral candidate

The original terminal had a clear view of the runway. As the airport expanded and that original runway was transformed into a taxiway for a new runway, the terminal became hidden.

Goedeken said there have been multiple instances where pilots who are not familiar with the airport have been unable to locate the terminal.

"Visibility has always been a problem," he said.

Goedeken said there has been a great deal of public consideration and presentations going into this project. He said he's presented the project at least two or three presentations since he began work.

"There's been a great deal of public discussion," he said. "We just need to keep everyone informed the best we can."

During last week's city council meeting, Ellis asked Goedeken if any potential penalty may be enforced on the city if plans for a terminal were to fall through.

While he said there wouldn't be any financial penalty, Goedeken said it would not look good on the city's part if they were to not follow through with the project.