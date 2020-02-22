$2.25 million airport renovation project draws concern from mayoral candidate

The Fremont Municipal Airport will soon begin the first phase of a project that will bring a new terminal to the area, but the price tag attached to the project has mayoral candidate Glen Ellis questioning its necessity.
The project, which is budgeted at $2 million, will be locally funded. It coincides with another airport project that will renovate its apron to coincide with Federal Aviation Administration guidelines.
That project will be funded in large part through federal dollars. Public Works director Dave Goedeken said the $2.4 million project will be split 90/10, meaning the city will cover around $250,000 of the project.
The conceptual design for the terminal was approved by the city council during its Feb. 11 meeting, with Councilmember Glen Ellis being the only dissenting vote.
During the meeting, Ellis expressed concern with the price tag associated with the project. A week later, he said the project still concerns him.
"I really love our airport and I love what it does for the city, but there is so much more that we could do with that money," he said.
Ellis said he wouldn't be against modifying the project to put forth somewhere between $200,000-300,0000 that would go toward renovating the terminal, but the multi-million dollar price tag is simply too much for him to justify.
"I'm all for thinking outside the box," he said. "Other cities have added restaurants to their airport, so maybe we could sell some property and get a restaurant and make it a destination as opposed to simply building a terminal for pilots who may or may not use it."
The project was initially introduced in 2017, where an agreement to move forward with the project was approved unanimously.
The project was also budgeted out in the city's Capital Improvement Plan for the 2019-21 biennial budget. The plan included the $2 million allocated towards the terminal project as well as the $250,000 the city will cover for the apron renovation project.
The budget was approved by council members unanimously, including Ellis.
However, he said there were several projects listed on the biennial budget, including the terminal project, that gave him cause for concern.
He decided to vote in favor of the budget despite his concerns with specific projects simply because a budget needed to be passed. He knew those projects would ultimately have to come to the city council before the money would be approved.
"There was a ton of stuff in that budget that I didn’t agree on. That doesn’t lock us into spending any of this money," he said. "I kept telling council members and wondered when it was going to happen. I told them to be prepared for this because I will fight it."
Ellis said it would be unreasonable to make a budget decisions for the next two years all in one vote.
"We have to do a budget for two years, so we have to make our mind up for everything for two years with one vote? No," he said. "It's a philosophical vote. When it comes to signing checks and taking money, that still has to come out of city council meetings."
Goedeken said he understands Ellis's concerns regarding the terminal project.
The project originally bundled the apron and terminal together. Goedeken said the project was split up into two because of how limited a new terminal built under FAA guidelines would become.
An FAA-funded terminal project would include rooms like a flight training room, he said, but Goedeken said other areas would be left out.
"They wouldn't even fund a janitor's closet," he said. "I mean, c'mon."
The terminal project has been in development since before Goedeken took over as director in 2014. He said every project has it's time and he believes, at this point, airport renovations are ready to proceed.
"To say one project is more important than the other is difficult," he said.
He said there is a stronger case to be made for a new terminal, rather than just freshening up a dated building.
The original terminal had a clear view of the runway. As the airport expanded and that original runway was transformed into a taxiway for a new runway, the terminal became hidden.
Goedeken said there have been multiple instances where pilots who are not familiar with the airport have been unable to locate the terminal.
"Visibility has always been a problem," he said.
Goedeken said there has been a great deal of public consideration and presentations going into this project. He said he's presented the project at least two or three presentations since he began work.
"There's been a great deal of public discussion," he said. "We just need to keep everyone informed the best we can."
During last week's city council meeting, Ellis asked Goedeken if any potential penalty may be enforced on the city if plans for a terminal were to fall through.
While he said there wouldn't be any financial penalty, Goedeken said it would not look good on the city's part if they were to not follow through with the project.
"The inference is that the apron comes with the terminal," he said. "It would not look good in five years if the apron was there without the terminal. It's certainly understood that a terminal will be there eventually."
Conceptual design for the new terminal is expected to be completed within the next two-to-three months. Once completed, Goedeken hopes to bring the designs forward to the city council.
Before the project moves onto its next phase, it will need to be approved again by the council. Ellis said he was aware that he would likely be the only dissenting vote walking into last week's meeting and he plans to keep his vote unless substantial changes are made to the project.
"If they’re not going to make any changes to it, I’m going to be against it," he said. "I stressed that it’s time for us to think outside of the box and if they’re going to come back with the same consideration I’ll be voting against it."