$1.26 million contract awarded to begin work on Ames Dike

“I’m glad we had [the emergency structure] in place because it prevented flooding despite a high push of water and ice right up against it,” he said. “Our structure held in place and did what it was supposed to and prevented water from going out.”

The emergency structure will be removed before the permanent repair is completed, but Mellema said an equivalent level of protection will be placed on the dike before the temporary portion is removed.

Hansen said he won’t allow the temporary structure to be removed until a “significant” amount of the permanent structure has been built.

“I’m not going to allow that to happen until there is enough progress that I’m assured we can hold back water,” he said.

Hansen said sand from the temporary structure will be used for the construction of the permanent replacement.

While Hansen hopes signs of an early spring means he can begin to look to the future, he’s not ready to turn his eyes away from the Platte River yet.

“I would like to think we can look forward now, I have experienced enough to know we still have to go through March yet,” he said. “...I would like to believe we can get out of things ok, but there still is some winter yet left to go. We still have to be vigilant.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.