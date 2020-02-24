$1.26 million contract awarded to begin work on Ames Dike

The Ames Diking District is one step closer to permanently sealing a breach in its levee from last year’s flooding.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers—Omaha District awarded a $1.26 million contract to Pruss Excavation on Feb. 20. The project will shore up the thousand-foot breach opened up due to last March’s flooding.
ADD president Grant Hansen said a pre-construction meeting will hopefully happen this week between the Corps of Engineers, ADD and Pruss Excavation to discuss the project.
From there, Pruss Excavation will have a 90-day window to complete the project.
An emergency structure was put in place to temporarily hold back water immediately following the breach. It’s been close to a year since that temporary solution to the breach was constructed.
“Non-Federal levees can present numerous challenges during the rehabilitation process due to the costshare component of the project,” said Greg Mellema, the project manager for the Omaha District Systems Restoration Team in a press release. “The Levee Sponsor has been working tirelessly since last spring to secure the necessary funding and real estate to complete these repairs, and awarding this contract will allow the sponsor to see a return on this investment.”
Hansen said the temporary structure, made up of sand and tree debris, has held water back at least five times now. That includes an influx of water from the Platte River following an ice jam that caused damage and road closures around the Fremont area last week.
“I’m glad we had [the emergency structure] in place because it prevented flooding despite a high push of water and ice right up against it,” he said. “Our structure held in place and did what it was supposed to and prevented water from going out.”
The emergency structure will be removed before the permanent repair is completed, but Mellema said an equivalent level of protection will be placed on the dike before the temporary portion is removed.
Hansen said he won’t allow the temporary structure to be removed until a “significant” amount of the permanent structure has been built.
“I’m not going to allow that to happen until there is enough progress that I’m assured we can hold back water,” he said.
Hansen said sand from the temporary structure will be used for the construction of the permanent replacement.
While Hansen hopes signs of an early spring means he can begin to look to the future, he’s not ready to turn his eyes away from the Platte River yet.
“I would like to think we can look forward now, I have experienced enough to know we still have to go through March yet,” he said. “...I would like to believe we can get out of things ok, but there still is some winter yet left to go. We still have to be vigilant.”