Missionaries to Navajos share concerns about COVID-19

Judi Hodson remembers how happy the little girl was just to have a refrigerator.
In the 1970s, Judi and her husband, the Rev. Howard Hodson, were missionaries on the Navajo reservation.
The girl, who was about 10 years old and had leukemia, was in a hospital in Tuba City, Arizona, where Judi visited her.
During a visit, the child talked about coming in from herding sheep. She was happy to get cold water from a gas-operated refrigerator in her Hogan, a home made of wood and mud.
Previously, Hodson wouldn’t have thought that having a refrigerator was special.
“I realized what I considered basic was a luxury,” the Fremont woman said. “They appreciate the simple things.”
In the wake of the coronavirus, the former missionaries are concerned about the Navajo people.
As of June 13, there were 6,470 recorded cases and 303 deaths. Other news sources recently reported more than 7,400 cases and 360 deaths.
“This is the highest rate, per capita, in the country — more per capita than New York or New Jersey,” Hodson said.
For the most part, the Navajo live in remote areas. The distance from medical facilities and lack of running water, along with communal living and underlying health conditions all play a role.
Many older people are dying. And losing the elders jeopardizes the Navajo language and a history that is passed from generation to generation.
“By losing their elders, there is the concern of potentially losing knowledge of their past,” Howard Hodson said.
The Hodsons spent 17 years in ministry to Native American people, including the Navajo in Arizona and later the Chippewa in Michigan. Howard Hodson also served as president of Central Indian Bible College in Mobridge, South Dakota.
Hodson said the Navajo reservation consists of 16 million acres (27,000 square miles) and is about the size of West Virginia. The reservation is in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
It has a population of about 175,000.
COVID-19 is hitting the population hard for several reasons.
For the most part, the Navajo live in remote areas in the desert.
“Each household or cluster of houses (or Hogans) has multiple generations living there,” Judi Hodson said. “They share food among themselves and use the same transportation and the same water containers.”
If someone is exposed to the virus, that person could be bringing it back to their family members.
Howard Hodson added that tourists on the way to the Grand Canyon stop to purchase items at Navajo jewelry and rug stands. In doing so, the tourists could have been passing COVID-19 off to the Navajo.
Howard also said 35 to 40 percent of the population doesn’t have running water.
That means they need to haul their water in large containers, drawn from a communal well, usually hand-pumped.
Medical experts urge people to wash their hands for 20 seconds.
“Whenever you have standing water to do your bathing, you don’t have running water to wash your hands for 20 seconds,” Judi said.
Many Navajo also have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and obesity, which puts them in higher risk categories.
What’s more, many must drive more than 100 miles to reach a public health services clinic.
Many live also far from a grocery store (there are only 13 full-service stores on the reservation) and don’t have access to fresh food needed to maintain a healthy diet, Judi said.
About 40 percent of the population also doesn’t have electricity. Without electricity, they aren’t able to refrigerate items such as milk and produce, Judi noted.
Howard Hodson has been in contact with a Navajo Church of God pastor, Jeff Johns at Leupp, Arizona.
Johns said the Navajo people have been hit hard at Tuba City, where Hodson graduated from high school.
At the same time, tribal authorities are working hard to meet the needs of the people, while trying to protect them.
Franklin Graham of the Samaritan’s Purse organization visited with Navajo President Jonathan Nez in May to help distribute supplies. Graham offered to set up a Samaritan’s Purse field hospital. Navajo Nation Christian Response Team (NNCRT), along with the Convoy of Hope, through the Assemblies of God, and the Tim Tebow Foundation has worked to bring food to the people. Convoy of Hope also has brought water.
Volunteers have been bringing the supplies to the Navajo people, who’ve been told they have to stay in place.
“Because 85 percent of the roads on the reservation are dirt, this is a challenging task,” Judi Hodson said.
She said the federal government under the Cares Act appropriated $8 billion to provide personal protective equipment and food and to meet other needs associated with COVID-19. Thus far, they’ve received $600 million.
Howard Hodson said Nez wants to use part of the money to build utility infrastructure to provide electricity, water and broadband internet to the people.
The Hodsons have concerns for the Navajo people.
“They have difficult lives already, because they live so far away from conveniences and this has just added to the burden,” Judi Hodson said. “It’s more complicated for them. It’s something you don’t even see and it’s an attack on their culture and their life.”
Those wanting to help can donate to organizations like Samaritan’s Purse https://www.samaritanspurse.org/ and Convoy of Hope, https://www.convoyofhope.org/ designating their contributions to go to help the Navajo people.
