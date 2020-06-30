Missionaries to Navajos share concerns about COVID-19

At the same time, tribal authorities are working hard to meet the needs of the people, while trying to protect them.

Franklin Graham of the Samaritan’s Purse organization visited with Navajo President Jonathan Nez in May to help distribute supplies. Graham offered to set up a Samaritan’s Purse field hospital. Navajo Nation Christian Response Team (NNCRT), along with the Convoy of Hope, through the Assemblies of God, and the Tim Tebow Foundation has worked to bring food to the people. Convoy of Hope also has brought water.

Volunteers have been bringing the supplies to the Navajo people, who’ve been told they have to stay in place.

“Because 85 percent of the roads on the reservation are dirt, this is a challenging task,” Judi Hodson said.

She said the federal government under the Cares Act appropriated $8 billion to provide personal protective equipment and food and to meet other needs associated with COVID-19. Thus far, they’ve received $600 million.

Howard Hodson said Nez wants to use part of the money to build utility infrastructure to provide electricity, water and broadband internet to the people.

The Hodsons have concerns for the Navajo people.