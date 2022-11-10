Missionary evangelist coming to Nebraska Christian Women's Conference Nov. 12

Speaker and recording artist Melissa Griffin is returning to the Nebraska Christian Women’s Conference.

Griffin, a missionary evangelist, will speak during the 12th annual event, which starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 in the Nielsen Community Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave, West Point. The conference continues until noon, when lunch will be provided.

Women of all ages are invited. There is no charge for this event. A freewill offering will be accepted to help cover expenses.

In a world where everything is changing, it can seem like people face one trial after another.

During the event, Griffin said she believes women who attend will receive “the encouragement and strength to stand firm when everything around us feels like it is shaking.”

Married to Pastor Jason Griffin of Arkansas, she and her husband have three children.

Griffin spoke during the 2017 conference.

“We are so excited to welcome her back,” said Sara Trimble, whose husband Aaron is pastor of West Point Family Worship Center, coordinates the annual conference.

Also returning will be the Zellmer Family, who will lead the group in worship.

Daycare is available for children ages 0-4

The event also will feature Kidventures, which provides teaching, craft and activities for children ages 5-11. Snacks and a meal will be provided for all the children.

Those wishing to attend are asked to register, providing their name and contact information, plus names and ages of any children they plan to bring. Please e-mail: nebraskachristianwomen@gmail.com or text or voicemail at 402-922-1665.