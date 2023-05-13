Compiled by Monica Garcia

Over the last 16 years Methodist Fremont Health (MFH) nurse Missy Overholt has learned many lessons. The most important? To listen.

“They don’t want to hear you talk, they need (to be) listened (to), or have a hug — maybe it’s not all about the nursing interventions itself, but just about empathy and that’s taken a few years to learn but as you get older, you just learn — you’re just here because you need someone.”

Overholt is that person. She describes herself as a good listener, patient and doesn’t get wound up.

In the emergency room, Overholt said, they see patients of all backgrounds from homeless people to very educated. No matter who comes in, she continued, you have to treat them all the same.

“You never know what walks of life they come from, which is very important, especially when you’re dealing with emergencies. Everybody thinks that the reason they’re in there is an emergency so you have to treat it that way,” Overholt said.

While treating a variety of people, Overholt said she learns a lot from them. This could be about their lives, what they have been through and more. She describes it as a melting pot, adding, she loves meeting all the people there.

“I guess I just like being with … with the people, taking care of them. I guess I don’t know if it’s in my blood — my mom does it, my grandma did it,” Overholt said.

Overholt grew up in Wayne, and went to Clarkson College in Omaha. But her journey in healthcare didn’t start there. She started as a dishwasher at a local hospital, and eventually became a CNA (certified nursing assistant), through college she worked as a CNA at a medical center, and then became a nurse. Overholt recently received her master’s degree.

Overholt started her nursing career in the emergency department — and she has stayed in the emergency department.

“I love it (working in the emergency department). I think it keeps my mind going and I learn every day, and I love the variety of patients that we get,” Overholt said.

Overholt’s journey led her to working in Council Bluffs, Iowa, for about five years. Overholt has now been at MFH for the past 10 years, and calls Arlington home.

The Tribune recently sat down with Overholt and spoke to her about her time as a nurse.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: I have been married to my husband Jason for 13 years. We have two children: Jaydee, 12 years old, and Brody, 9 years old.

Q: When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

A: In high school, my parents made me get a job, so my mom, who is also a nurse, signed me up for CNA (certified nursing assistant) courses. I started working at the Wayne, Nebraska, hospital, shaping my career in healthcare.

Q: What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

A: Emergency department (ED) nursing is a rewarding field that has expanded my knowledge and expertise in a variety of specialties from trauma to pediatrics. I am able to use my knowledge to care for the community by adapting and responding to situations at a moment’s notice to ensure exceptional care for patients and their families.

Q: Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

A: I will never forget my first pediatric trauma death as a new nurse in the ED, only one year after I graduated nursing school. I remember all the emotions I felt and learned, for the first time, it was OK to cry and it was OK to just be there for the parents without saying anything. The parents returned a week later to give me flowers from the funeral. I remember thinking I couldn’t save your child, but you’re still thanking me? They told me, very simply, “Thank you for being at work that day, we needed you.” Show kindness and love every day, you never know what kind of impact it can have on other people.

Q: If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

A: I wanted to be an accountant! I really like numbers and finances.

Q: Why are you glad you chose nursing?

A: I really enjoy meeting people from all socioeconomic statuses. I think everyone has a story to tell or something they are suffering with and nursing gives me the chance to let them tell their stories. I have experienced tragedy and joy within the ED which has shaped the way I live my everyday life. For that, I will be forever grateful for my nursing career.

Q: Future plans?

A: I recently graduated with a master’s degree in healthcare leadership. I hope to keep educating new graduates in nursing, helping them as they learn the profession. I am surrounded by great leaders who have pushed me to keep growing in my education, and I want to be able to share that with future nurses!