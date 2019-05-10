Food Bank for the Heartland is partnering with Faith Foods Pantry to host a free mobile food pantry from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 27052 County Road 12, Hooper.
Approximately 17,000 to 20,000 pounds of food will be available for distribution and will include peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, chicken slow-cooker meals, and canned water along with fresh apples, green beans, onions and oranges and assorted bakery items. Disaster pantry packs will also be offered. They are 15-pound prepacked boxes filled with various nonperishable items.
Those attending the mobile pantry are asked to bring boxes or bags to assist in carrying the food they receive. Volunteers will be available to help recipients. No identification is required to obtain food.
Food Bank for the Heartland’s Mobile Pantry program delivers food directly to communities that have a high need but limited food resources. In FY 2018, nearly 400 mobile pantries were held across the food bank’s 93-county service area helping approximately 47,400 food-insecure households.