As families across Nebraska and Iowa continue to reel from the catastrophic flooding and blizzard, many find themselves in the unfamiliar position of seeking emergency assistance as the long process of cleaning and rebuilding begins.
Food Bank for the Heartland is committed to helping those experiencing hardship during these natural disasters and is partnering with Faith Food Pantry to host a free mobile food pantry from 9-11 a.m. Saturday in Hooper. The mobile pantry will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 27052 County Road 12, Hooper.
Approximately 15,000 pounds of food will be available for distribution and will include disaster pantry packs which are 15-pound prepacked boxes filled with various nonperishable items. Canned water, USDA milk, assorted bakery items and fresh produce such as carrots, apples, watermelons and onions will also be offered.
Those attending the mobile pantry are asked to bring boxes or bags to assist in carrying the food they receive. Volunteers will be available to help recipients. No identification is required to obtain food.
Food Bank for the Heartland’s Mobile Pantry program delivers food directly to communities that have a high need but limited food resources. In FY 2018, nearly 400 mobile pantries were held across the Food Bank’s 93-county service area helping approximately 47,400 food-insecure households.
Information about other disaster relief resources is available on https://foodbankheartland.org/flooding/. If members of the community are seeking opportunities to help their neighbors in need, they are encouraged to visit www.FoodBankHeartland.org to make a donation to disaster relief.