Mobile home catches fire in Fremont on Wednesday, no individuals injuried

A trailer in Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park caught fire Wednesday afternoon, destroying the building.

Fremont Rural Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire shortly after noon, according to Fire Chief Carl Nielsen. The volunteer fire department also called in North Bend Fire Department for additional manpower and water.

The fire department arrived to the trailer home already engulfed in flames, according to Nielsen. He said the fire was under control within 20 minutes, but the structure had already been deemed a total loss.

Four individuals lived at the residence, but only one was at home at the time of the fire. That individual did not suffer any injuries.

Nielsen said the cause of the fire was determined as accidental. The fire originated in the kitchen before quickly engulfing the rest of the trailer home.

"It was an older trailer," he said. "There was no drywall or anything in them to slow the spread of the fire down."

The fire department left about two hours later. Nielson said there is no further investigation underway regarding the incident.

