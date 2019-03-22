Two Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Units have been deployed to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of the devastating flooding in Nebraska.
A Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry vehicle will begin services in Fremont on Saturday, providing free full-service laundry services to residents affected by the recent flooding.
Residents can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and folded free of charge for those directly impacted by the flooding. All washable clothing types can be accepted with the exception of heavy bedding.
The mobile laundry unit will be located at Walmart Supercenter, 3010 E. 23rd St. Starting Saturday, the team will collect laundry from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until a collective 300 loads are reached . The team also will be distributing personal care and cleaning kits directly out into the affected areas.
In 2005, P&G launched Tide Loads of Hope to provide much needed laundry services to families affected by Hurricane Katrina. Since that time, Tide Loads of Hope has washed more than 70,000 loads of laundry for more than 50,000 families impacted by disasters across the U.S. and Canada. The Tide Loads of Hope trucks are equipped with high-efficiency washers and dryers donated by Whirlpool and can do up to 300 loads of laundry per day for communities in need.