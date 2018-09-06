The Disabled American Veterans’ Mobile Service Office will be stopping in Fremont from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the DAV Joseph Bales Chapter 18, 137 N. D St.
This “office-on-wheels” travels to under-served communities across the country to help veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned.
Mobile Service Offices provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process. Those attending should bring their identification, Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required to utilize these free services.
For more information, call Andrew Ferguson at 402-420-4025.