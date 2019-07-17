DAV and ESPN are teaming up to bring the DAV Mobile Service Office program to Nebraska.
The mobile service office will be in Fremont from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 24 at DAV Chapter 18, 137 N. D St.
A DAV National Service Officer, professionally schooled in the full range of benefits for military veterans, retirees and their families, will provide counseling and claim filing assistance.
The help offered through the DAV MSO Program is free. DAV membership is not required.
Veterans are asked to bring their claim number (if they have one), Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation. For more information, call Andrew Ferguson at 402-420-4025.