Mom and Baptist pastor share their concerns for Ukraine

As a little girl in Ukraine, Zoryana Popken had to wear a red star on her school uniform.

It was a symbol of the Communist Party and she didn’t want to wear the red pin star with the picture of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin.

She and her family members were Christian.

“As Christians, our devotion was to God,” said the rural Fremont woman. “We didn’t worship Lenin, so you’d be persecuted for your faith.”

One of Popken’s grandfathers was thrown into jail for listening to Christian tapes and almost was sent to the horribly cold Siberia, where many prisoners died. Church people prayed and he was released.

Today, Popken lives in rural Fremont with her husband, Kevin, and their children. She’s an American who loves the United States and is concerned about the Russian buildup of troops near Ukraine.

The Rev. Gundar Lamberts, former pastor of First Baptist Church in Fremont, is concerned, too.

Lamberts’ parents escaped from Latvia after it was taken over by the Soviets in 1944. Latvia is about 650 miles away from Ukraine. Lamberts and his wife, Kathy, have a daughter who has lived in Latvia for 15 years.

Popken and Lamberts have been watching the news.

In recent news accounts, Kremlin has denied it’s planning to invade its neighboring country, but the Associated Press reported Wednesday that the U.S. and its NATO allies are worried about Russia deploying an estimated 100,000 troops in that area.

“I am very concerned about the current situation in Ukraine,” Popken said. “It breaks my heart for the country, where I was born and still have friends and relatives.”

Born in a small town in western Ukraine, Popken came from a family of six siblings.

She recalls a school principal driving around on Easter morning to see if any children were going to church. If they got caught, they’d be expelled from all types of school groups.

During the time of Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev and perestroika (a reformation movement), people were allowed to leave.

Popken was 15 when she and her immediate family came to the United States in December 1990, seeking religious freedom.

She describes what’s taken place in Ukraine since then.

“Ukraine has been moving toward becoming more like the West and this threatens (President Vladimir) Putin’s totalitarian control over Russia,” she said.

Popken describes Ukrainians as kind-hearted, peaceful people, who want desperately to remain free.

“The taste of freedom is contagious and once you have tasted of freedom you do not want to go back,” Popken said.

If Putin invades Ukraine, he will take that freedom away.

“Everyone wants to be free and Putin cannot allow that if he is to stay in power in Russia,” Popken said. “This is why all those who have opposed him have been silenced within Russia.”

Popken points out something else about Putin.

“Having the most powerful military in Europe, he does not fear Western Europe,” she said. “He has been emboldened by America’s recent withdrawal from Afghanistan, but he does fear having a free, Russian-speaking country, like Ukraine, on his border.”

Gundar Lambert’s father was born in Kursk, Russia, where his family was doing mission work before they returned to Latvia.

Lamberts’ paternal grandfather, George, was a pastor in Latvia and Russia.

In a 2010 Fremont Tribune article, Lamberts said his grandfather had many close calls while in Latvia during World War II.

In 1941, his grandfather was preaching and didn’t realize that a Communist officer was in the church. The man came up while George was preaching and pointed a gun at his head.

The man threatened to fire, if George didn’t stop.

That didn’t deter George.

“He told the man, ‘My life is in God’s hands and you can’t kill me if God doesn’t want me dead.’ He started to witness and the man put his gun down and let him finish the message. My grandfather didn’t let this man intimidate him,” Lamberts said.

Lamberts recently told the Tribune that in 1944, the Soviet Union took over the Baltic countries of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, along with other nations.

“They told lie after lie about their ‘peaceful’ intentions,” he said.

Lamberts also noted concerns about Nord Stream 2, an $11 billion Russian-owned pipeline, which when activated will bring natural gas from Russia to Europe.

The Associated Press reported Putin as saying the pipeline, which extends to Germany, could quickly help stabilize surging energy prices in Europe. Other published reports indicate that once Nord Stream 2 is online Russia and Europe will have less need to rely on a pipeline that runs through Ukraine.

“If you read in the news, you also see about how clever Russia is to try to divide Europe with the new pipeline that is to open soon from Russia to Germany,” Lamberts said. “Will it happen again that European nations will try to get peace at any cost and the cost will be greater than they could imagine?”

Lamberts provides another geography lesson.

He said Latvia borders Belarus, which is part of Russia’s influence. The Ukraine has borders with Belarus and Poland on the west. Poland borders Lithuania, which borders Latvia.

“Russia has already sent some ships and planes to the Baltic Sea in the last several years,” Lamberts said. “I read they had some ships off the coast of Ireland in the last week.”

The Associated Press reported that on Monday NATO said it’s putting extra forces on standby and sending more fighter jets to Eastern Europe — as Ireland warned that new Russian war games off its coast are not welcome given tensions over whether Putin intends to attack Ukraine.

The U.S.-led military organization indicated it’s beefing up its “deterrence” presence in the Baltic Sea area.

Lamberts told the Tribune of his concern for Ukraine.

“I have never been to Ukraine, but a number of my Latvian brothers and sisters in Christ have been there for discipleship training,” he said.

In a Facebook post, Lamberts said he’s praying for protection for Ukraine and against Russian aggression.

Popken is praying, too.

“I pray for Ukraine, for God’s mercy over them,” Popken said. “I know that many young people will rise up and give their lives for their country. They will fight to the end. It grieves my heart that this world has so many evil people who want to control and dominate others. My hope and prayer is for Ukraine to remain free.”

