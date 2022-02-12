Monica Garcia named regional editor for Fremont Tribune

In an effort to maximize news resources, Monica Garcia was recently named the regional editor overseeing both the Fremont Tribune and the Columbus Telegram group – which includes The Columbus Telegram, the Schuyler Sun and David City Banner-Press.

Garcia, who is originally from Colorado, moved to Nebraska in October 2021 to become the managing editor of the Columbus Telegram group. Since this time, she has been focusing on maintaining and strengthening local coverage in Platte, Colfax and Butler counties.

“Monica has hit the ground running in Columbus,” said Shon Barenklau, Lee regional editor for Greater Nebraska. “There’s no doubt the Tribune’s readers will enjoy what she and the News Team will deliver.”

After studying journalism at Metropolitan State University of Denver, Garcia graduated and moved to the western side of Colorado. There, she worked as an intern for the Montrose Daily Press, but eventually returned to Denver to be closer to family.

Garcia accepted a job as an editorial assistant at The Denver Post, and worked there three years leaving the newspaper as a page designer and editor in the YourHub section. She returned to The Montrose Daily Press as the news editor, and eventually accepted the position of managing editor at the Delta County Independent.

As managing editor at the Delta County Independent, Garcia brought new structure and fresh content to the community.

In the summer of 2021, Lee Enterprises recruited Garcia to take over the role of managing editor of The Columbus Telegram, the Schuyler Sun and Banner-Press.

“I am very excited to take on this role in Fremont,” Garcia said. “I believe this opportunity will benefit each community in a unique way. I look forward to growing an already strong, local paper.”

Garcia will work between both newspaper operations in an effort to improve news sharing with each group of readers. She will work with the Tribune News Team and the Telegram News Team to develop regional story ideas that will improve audience numbers online and in print.

“As our community continues to evolve and grow, we are always excited to bring new talent and perspective to our team,” said Mike Wood, Lee Enterprises and Amplified Media Services regional president. “Monica’s background and experience will provide the readers of the Fremont Tribune with great journalism and a great reader experience.”

Tammy Real-McKeighan will remain the news editor in Fremont and will work closely with Garcia and the Tribune team.

“To get to know the Fremont and surrounding communities, I would love to meet with our readers and community leaders,” Garcia said. “I enjoy receiving feedback and encourage everyone to reach out with news tips, questions or concerns. This is the community’s newspaper and I look forward to working in this wonderful community.”

