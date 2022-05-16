 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moon over Fremont

Moon photo

The earth's shadow almost moves toward completely draping over the moon during a total eclipse Sunday evening in Fremont. If you missed last Sunday's event, you will have another opportunity Nov. 8, 2022.

 Dean Jacobs, Fremont Tribune

