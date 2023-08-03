More than 100 people attended the National Night Out event on Tuesday evening at John C. Fremont City Park. Attendees were able to meet with representatives from several law enforcement and other agencies in a festive atmosphere. The event included games and a martial arts demonstration. Children also could play on nearby playground equipment.
More than 100 attend National Night Out in Fremont
