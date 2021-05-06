More than $400,000 raised for fifth annual Fremont Area Big Give

The Fremont Area Big Give saw a record-breaking amount raised for local nonprofits this year.
On Tuesday, the fifth annual event, hosted by the Fremont Area Community Foundation, raised a total of $404,974 from 2,002 donations to go toward 68 organizations.
“We’re thrilled to continue to see fantastic support for our nonprofit community,” FACF Executive Director Melissa Diers said in a Fremont Tribune article published Wednesday.
This year’s Big Give smashed the previous fundraising record by almost $50,000. The event raised $320,361 in 2020, $300,893 in 2019, $355,022 in 2018 and $260,816 in 2017.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic School set this year’s record for the most raised and most donors, with $44,439 raised from 208 unique donations.
Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska came in second for the most raised with $44,085, while Fremont Public Schools came in second for the most donors with 121 donations.
Additionally, Keene Memorial Library, Trinity Lutheran School, Care Corps’ LifeHouse, Fremont Area United Way, The Digg Site Productions and Camp Rivercrest all raised more than $15,000.
“I think after the successful year we’ve had in reaching all of our donors that we were pleasantly surprised by the response just in that 24-hour period of how our donors came forward for,” Bergan Director of Advancement Bonnie Nebuda said. “We kind of wondered what that would look like, and we were thrilled to surpass our goal, honestly.”
For this year’s Big Give, Bergan students took part in a “readathon.” Director of Stewardship and Annual Fund Nichole Owsley said the students were challenged to read 1,913 hours, the date the school was established in Fremont.
“We hit that number Tuesday, and along the way, the kids gained pledges for those hours read,” she said. “It just started us off I think on the right foot, and we were able to gain momentum yesterday, and it really paid off for us.”
Owsley said the past year has been difficult for Bergan, as it announced its budget problems in May 2020.
“We’ve asked a lot of our Bergan family lately, and it really was kind of an unknown as to how yesterday would go,” she said. “And I honestly was moved to tears yesterday a couple of times, and I know Bonnie was, too, as to how generous our Bergan family is.”
Nebuda said she made multiple phone calls with alumni who lived out of state and still cared about the school and community, singling out one passionate donor.
“She said she just still loves Fremont, loves her home, even though she lives out of state and she’s on the West Coast,” she said. “So there are people out there who care, and just knowing we get to talk to them and reach them was pretty cool.”
Owsley thanked Diers and the FACF for getting the school ready for the day and success of the Big Give.
“Our communications director, Sarah Monke, she worked hand in hand with them to make sure that it was a seamless day for us,” she said. “And we couldn’t have done it without the partnership with them or with our communications team here.”