More than $400,000 raised for fifth annual Fremont Area Big Give

For this year’s Big Give, Bergan students took part in a “readathon.” Director of Stewardship and Annual Fund Nichole Owsley said the students were challenged to read 1,913 hours, the date the school was established in Fremont.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We hit that number Tuesday, and along the way, the kids gained pledges for those hours read,” she said. “It just started us off I think on the right foot, and we were able to gain momentum yesterday, and it really paid off for us.”

Owsley said the past year has been difficult for Bergan, as it announced its budget problems in May 2020.

“We’ve asked a lot of our Bergan family lately, and it really was kind of an unknown as to how yesterday would go,” she said. “And I honestly was moved to tears yesterday a couple of times, and I know Bonnie was, too, as to how generous our Bergan family is.”

Nebuda said she made multiple phone calls with alumni who lived out of state and still cared about the school and community, singling out one passionate donor.

“She said she just still loves Fremont, loves her home, even though she lives out of state and she’s on the West Coast,” she said. “So there are people out there who care, and just knowing we get to talk to them and reach them was pretty cool.”