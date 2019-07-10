Almost 3,000 people are expected to attend the Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament in Prague.
The event — hosted by Pink Bandana — will feature 256 teams competing on Saturday. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.
“We are really excited about this year’s tournament,” Jeremy Stanislav, Pink Bandana co-founder and president, told the Fremont Tribune. “We are seeing a lot of new names registering teams and that’s a great sign for our event. It’s going to be another great year!”
Pink Bandana is a non-profit organization designed to raise support and awareness for women, ages 40 and under, in Nebraska who are battling breast cancer.
On Saturday, teams will spend the day battling each other on eight separate mud volleyball courts.
The day starts at 8:30 a.m. with a presentation for the 2019 recipients of the fundraising endeavors. Team captains must check in by 8:30 a.m. for an all-captain meeting.
Games start promptly at 9 a.m.
“The Momma Stanislav Award” presentation is set for 1 p.m. to honor special event supporters.
A hair-cutting event will take place at 1:30 p.m. for people wishing to donate their hair.
Those who attend the event also can visit a concession stand, available throughout the day, and giant versions of outdoor yard games.
Each year, people from across Nebraska are chosen to receive financial support – with the goal of $10,000 each – as they join the Pink Bandana family.
During the last 11 years, Pink Bandana has donated more than $250,000 to families in need through the fundraising efforts of the tournament and other Pink Bandana events.
The group’s mission is to continually support families affected by breast cancer – financially and emotionally.
For the 2019 Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament, three different women have been chosen as recipients.
They include: Jenae Jindra of Clarkson; Maya Wittmaack of Springfield and Kate Gorman of Ralston.
Jindra, 32, of Clarkson was diagnosed with Stage 1 cancer in April 2018, but after a bilateral mastectomy in June 2018 that diagnosis moved to Stage 3.
Wittmack, 29, of Springfield was diagnosed with Stage 3 invasive ductal carcinoma this year — just 2 ½ months after getting married.
Gorman, 26, of Ralston was diagnosed in October 2018 with Stage 2, high grade invasive ductal adenocarcinoma.
“We have three really deserving young women that we are going to be helping and that’s what it’s all about,” Stanislav said.
Stanislav expressed appreciation for the town of Prague, volunteers and participants, who keep returning to help make a difference for families.
“There are so many people who are involved in putting this event on,” he said. “It’s such an amazing thing to watch every year as so many people come together to help people they don’t even know.”
Desirae TePoel of Prague, a Pink Bandana board member, talked about the group’s goal.
“It is Pink Bandana’s mission to provide a fun and safe environment for participants to ‘play dirty and feel good about it’ in support of women age 40 and under battling breast cancer,” TePoel told the Tribune. “The mud volleyball tournament is an absolute blast!”