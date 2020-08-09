Morning storm leaves behind extensive tree damage throughout Fremont

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many Fremont residents are spending Sunday cleaning up from an early morning storm.

The severe thunderstorm-warned storm, which passed through Fremont just after 7 a.m. Sunday, brought down many tree limbs – and in some cases whole trees – throughout town. The severe thunderstorm warning issued by the National Weather Service in Valley warned residents about winds up to 75 mph.

The west side of Fremont appeared to be the hardest-hit part of town, where tree damage can be found on numerous streets and at Davenport Park, where an entire tree came crashing down into part of the park’s fence. Clemmons Park, on the east edge of Fremont, also lost an entire tree and at least a large portion of another tree.

Due to the widespread nature of the tree damage, the City of Fremont announced Sunday that the tree disposal site is open and will remain open this week to allow clean up from the storm. City staff is not able to offer curb side pick-up of branches.

There is no fee for the tree disposal site. The city is asking all residents to take responsibility for their tree debris. The site is located on the west side of South Broad Street, just before the Platte River Bridge.

