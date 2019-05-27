The Fremont City Council will consider two redevelopment agreements on Morningside Road that will utilize Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) if approved during the meeting on Tuesday.
The first proposed project includes the construction of a new commercial center, parking lots, and other improvements in a series of up to six phases in the Morningside Road Redevelopment Area with an estimated assessed valuation of nearly $12 million. The project would utilize $2.083 million in TIF funding.
The project represents the commercial aspects of the Morningside Crossing mixed-use housing development located near the U.S. 275 interchange along the north side of Morningside Road.
“The multi-family apartment area is not part of the redevelopment project, my client is not seeking Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for anything related to the apartments,” Tom Huston of Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, representing developer Pure Properties, LLC, said. “What is in front of you is the redevelopment plan that pertains to the commercial lots.”
The proposed improvements for which approximately $2.083 of TIF would be utilized include site acquisition, site preparation, architectural and engineering fees, public utility extension and installation, installation of streets and sidewalks, landscaping, façade enhancements, energy efficiency enhancements, and other improvements deemed feasible and necessary in support of the public health, safety and welfare, according to information included in the redevelopment plan.
The cost-benefit analysis is based on the project consisting of four commercial flex-buildings, a convenience store and fueling station, a retail strip center and single-tenant retail building and a self-storage facility. The first phase will include the construction of an approximately 5,000 square foot convenience store and fueling station.
The second project involves the construction of a 70,000 square foot warehouse in the Morningside Road Redevelopment Area with an estimated assessed valuation of $2 million. The project would utilize $360,000 in TIF funding.
The project is being developed by Western Integrated Seed and would be located on east side of Luther Road north of Morningside Road within the South Fremont Business Park.
According to Huston, if approved construction on the warehouse building would commence almost immediately and continue over the next year or so. He estimated the total project cost at approximately $4 million.
“The building itself would include a seed treating area, packaging area and warehouse uses,” he said.
He added that the new Western Integrated Seed facility would employ approximately 5-7 employees per shift, with the company running three shifts.
“At full operation, the employment gain could be over 20 jobs,” he said.
The Morningside Road Redevelopment area was declared blighted and substandard, and the Morningside Business Park Redevelopment Plan was also approved, by the Fremont City Council in July 2014.
The Fremont City Council’s full agenda can be found online at fremontne.gov/agendacenter. The council meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. within the City Council Chambers at 400 E. Military. An open public comment period will begin prior to the meeting at 6:30 p.m.