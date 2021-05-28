Motion to dismiss DCHS complaint against FurEVer Home, LLC,. sustained

However, neither party is attached to the complaint submitted by DCHS.

“This court lacks subject matter jurisdiction to even consider this case in the first place,” Eaton said during the hearing. “We believe that this supports that their action, up until now has simply been for the purpose of delay of harassment.”

Attorney Thom Thomsen, who represents DCHS, countered Eaton’s claims. He said that while the City of Fremont may be a sensitive party to the contract, it is not necessary to the determination of the case.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If the contract is illegal, it’s illegal for both parties including the defendant,” Thomsen said during the hearing.

Thomsen said the contract was “clearly” a violation of public policy. He said the City of Fremont never appropriated funds for the $190,000 contract with FurEver Home.

“It’s a clear violation of public policy and it’s a violation of statute,” Thomsen said. “This contract is unlawful and therefore void.”

Thomsen said DCHS hasn’t included the City of Fremont in the claim because the dollars involved in the contract are collected by FurEver Home for licensing and boarding fees.