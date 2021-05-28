Motion to dismiss DCHS complaint against FurEVer Home, LLC,. sustained

The Dodge County District Court has ruled in favor of FurEver Home, LLC. to dismiss a complaint submitted by the Dodge County Humane Society, according to a written order submitted by District Judge Geoffrey Hall.
The written decision, filed on May 21, came just one day after both parties presented arguments for and against the dismissal of the complaint.
In its complaint submitted against the animal sheltering service contracted by the City of Fremont in January, DCHS alleged that FurEver Home’s decision to enter into a contract with the city was a “wrongful interference with the contractual rights of the plaintiff.”
The complaint also alleged that the DCHS contract with the city had already fulfilled “all of the requirements at law” for the provisions of animal control services for the City of Fremont.”
Additionally, DCHS said that, by entering into a contract with the City of Fremont, FurEver Home “maliciously interfered with the economic relations between the plaintiff and the City of Fremont and its residents.”
During that hearing, Attorney Quinn Eaton, who represents FurEver Home, LLC., said the most clear grounds for a motion to dismiss DCHS’s complaint was based in an issue surrounding necessary parties.
Eaton said both claims tie FurEver Home’s contract to the City of Fremont or the Fremont City Council.
However, neither party is attached to the complaint submitted by DCHS.
“This court lacks subject matter jurisdiction to even consider this case in the first place,” Eaton said during the hearing. “We believe that this supports that their action, up until now has simply been for the purpose of delay of harassment.”
Attorney Thom Thomsen, who represents DCHS, countered Eaton’s claims. He said that while the City of Fremont may be a sensitive party to the contract, it is not necessary to the determination of the case.
“If the contract is illegal, it’s illegal for both parties including the defendant,” Thomsen said during the hearing.
Thomsen said the contract was “clearly” a violation of public policy. He said the City of Fremont never appropriated funds for the $190,000 contract with FurEver Home.
“It’s a clear violation of public policy and it’s a violation of statute,” Thomsen said. “This contract is unlawful and therefore void.”
Thomsen said DCHS hasn’t included the City of Fremont in the claim because the dollars involved in the contract are collected by FurEver Home for licensing and boarding fees.
“We don’t have a claim against the City of Fremont with regard to that because those monies don’t go to the city, they go to the party that provides the service,” Thomsen said.
In his decision, Hall wrote that the complaint submitted by DCHS complies with state law regarding notice pleading.
During the May 20 hearing, Eaton argued that DCHS’s complaint was overly broad and didn’t provide a “fair notice of where they were going.”
Hall pointed to a determination made by the Nebraska Supreme Court in regard to rules of notice pleading under civil actions, writing that “a party is merely required to set for a short and plain statement of the claim showing that the party are entitled to relief and is not required to plead legal theories or sight appropriate statues so long as the pleading gives fair notice of the claims asserted.”
However, Hall deemed the City of Fremont a “necessary and essential” party to the actions brought forth.
Due to that decision, FurEver Home’s motion to dismiss the complaint was sustained. DCHS may file an amendment complaint before June 20.
In an email to the Tribune, Thomsen said “the ruling is that the (City of Fremont) needs to be made a party to the lawsuit and we will do that.”
Should an amendment complaint be filed, FurEver Home will have 15 days to respond.