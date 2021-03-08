 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Movie partially filmed in Fremont to debut at Omaha Film Festival
View Comments
editor's pick top story

Movie partially filmed in Fremont to debut at Omaha Film Festival

{{featured_button_text}}
movie.png

The film features several ties to Nebraska. Falls City natives Brent and Derek Maze directed the film. Fremont native Ehren Parks, along with Nebraska natives Chad Bishoff and Erich Hover, produced the film. 

 Courtesy photo, La Flamme Rouge

A film shot on location in Fremont in 2019 will debut at the 16th annual Omaha Film Festival this weekend.

The film, “La Flamme Rouge,” features several ties to Nebraska. Falls City natives Brent and Derek Maze directed the film. Fremont native Ehren Parks, along with Nebraska natives Chad Bishoff and Erich Hover, produced the film.

Former Nebraska and current Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah is also pegged as an executive producer under the film.

The Maze brothers graduated from the Johnny Carson School of Theater and Film and the College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“La Flamme Rouge” will be the pair’s directorial debut.

Noah's favorite stories from January

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The film is described as “a nocturnal suspense thriller about an injured professional cyclist and a renegade detective who navigate the bizarre criminal underbelly of a steroid ring intertwined with money laundering through the exclusive art world,” according to a press release.

“We’re trying to capture some sort of psychedelic nightmare, some fever dreams,” said Brent Maze in a 2019 Lincoln Journal Star article.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news

The movie was filmed mostly on location in Fremont in May 2019 under a state local incentive that allows for local communities to use sales tax dollars for economic development.

The state law allows for cities and village to collect and appropriate local tax dollars for economic development purposes, including producing films, with voter approval.

Following the 2019 floods, some production of the film was moved to Lincoln and West Omaha.

“A lot of the fun roads to shoot on in Dodge County are swoosh — washed out,” Parks told the Journal Star in 2019.

“La Flamme Rouge” will premiere with a live screening at Aksarben Theaters at 5 p.m. on March 13. Tickets and COVID-19 compliance information can be found at www.omahafilmfestival.org.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Miami woman feeding thousands surprised with car

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

La Flamme Rouge teaser

  • Updated

"La Flamme Rouge" will premiere with a live screening at Aksarben Theaters at 5 p.m. on March 13. Tickets and COVID-19 compliance information …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News