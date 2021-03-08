Movie partially filmed in Fremont to debut at Omaha Film Festival

A film shot on location in Fremont in 2019 will debut at the 16th annual Omaha Film Festival this weekend.
The film, “La Flamme Rouge,” features several ties to Nebraska. Falls City natives Brent and Derek Maze directed the film. Fremont native Ehren Parks, along with Nebraska natives Chad Bishoff and Erich Hover, produced the film.
Former Nebraska and current Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah is also pegged as an executive producer under the film.
The Maze brothers graduated from the Johnny Carson School of Theater and Film and the College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“La Flamme Rouge” will be the pair’s directorial debut.
The film is described as “a nocturnal suspense thriller about an injured professional cyclist and a renegade detective who navigate the bizarre criminal underbelly of a steroid ring intertwined with money laundering through the exclusive art world,” according to a press release.
“We’re trying to capture some sort of psychedelic nightmare, some fever dreams,” said Brent Maze in a 2019 Lincoln Journal Star article.
The movie was filmed mostly on location in Fremont in May 2019 under a state local incentive that allows for local communities to use sales tax dollars for economic development.
The state law allows for cities and village to collect and appropriate local tax dollars for economic development purposes, including producing films, with voter approval.
Following the 2019 floods, some production of the film was moved to Lincoln and West Omaha.
“A lot of the fun roads to shoot on in Dodge County are swoosh — washed out,” Parks told the Journal Star in 2019.
“La Flamme Rouge” will premiere with a live screening at Aksarben Theaters at 5 p.m. on March 13. Tickets and COVID-19 compliance information can be found at www.omahafilmfestival.org.