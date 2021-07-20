Mr. and Mrs. Habitat pageant fundraiser set for this Saturday

Four couples will dress, perform and fundraise their way to the top for the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity’s Mr. and Mrs. Habitat pageant this weekend.
The second annual event is taking donations for votes and silent auction items prior to the event, which will take place 6 p.m. Saturday at the Fremont City Auditorium.
As Habitat’s major fundraiser, Executive Director Joy McKay said Mr. and Mrs. Habitat had to be held fully online last year.
“Last year, we had intended to have an in-person event until COVID shut everything down,” she said. “So we kind of scrambled to figure out how to do everything virtually, so it was a learning process the whole time figuring out how to do it and then how to hold our event virtually.”
But aside from being pushed from last April, McKay said this year’s event is a return to normalcy.
“We’re finally having an in-person event this year, and we’re excited about that,” she said.
This year’s couples are Trist and Aaron Beaudette; Laura and Jason Griffis; Tasha and Bode Hill; and Katie and Dustin Papa. The winners from last year’s event were John and Libby Headid.
“We looked for couples that were fun, that were willing to go out and fundraise for Habitat for Humanity and just were willing to participate,” McKay said.
Leading up to the pageant, Habitat has also posted short promotional videos made by the couples to its Facebook page. As far as their content, McKay said the couples weren’t given any guidelines.
“We kind of wanted them to be free to do whatever they felt most comfortable doing,” she said. “So I do have to say, they were very creative and I think they all did a great job.”
The pageant will determine the winners with four judges, as well as the total amount each couple received through donations.
“During the event, they will be competing as far as formalwear, talent and then there’ll be an interview question as well,” McKay said. “So they’ve been out asking people for donations so when people purchase a table or tickets or sponsorship, any dollar raised counts as a vote.”
Additionally, the event features dozens of silent auction items that can be bid on through Habitat’s website, ranging from gift baskets to event tickets.
To vote for couples or bid on silent auction items, visit one.bidpal.net/fremonthabitat.