Midland is having what may be its first-ever Performing Arts Staff Recital.
The public is invited to the free event, which starts at 7 p.m. Monday in Kimmel Theatre. The theater is in the Swanson Hall of Science on the Midland University campus in Fremont.
This program will feature many directors, teachers and graduate assistants, who will perform a wide variety of music and some dance numbers, said Anne Sorensen-Wang, director of performing arts.
“I’m so excited to share this program with the community, not only because we have the opportunity to feature our fantastic Midland Performing Arts staff, but also because there’s such a great variety in the pieces being performed,” Sorensen-Wang said. “We have jazz, classical, musical theater, contemporary and dance all in the same program.
“There really is something for everybody.”
Songs and performers include:
“Manhattan Bound Waltz” – Chunyang Wang, double bass; Anne Sorensen-Wang, violin.
“For a Penny” – Rex Barker, flugelhorn; John Huss, guitar.
“I Can Only Imagine” – Ryan Dusso, tenor; Chloe Corbett, piano.
“I Could Be in Love with Someone Like You” – Kyle Thomas, baritone; David Mayfield, piano.
“Fathers and Sons,” from “Working” – Dan Hays, tenor; Mayfield, piano.
“Les jeux d’eau a la villa d’ este S. 163, No. IV – Mayfield, piano.
“Tonight” – Katie Speicher.
Fantasia “Lucia Di Lammermoor” – Wang, double bass; Mayfield, piano.
“When She Loved Me,” from “Toy Story 2” – Biannah Peji-Palm.
Overture from “Candide” – Mayfield, Thomas, Corbett and Hays, piano.
Midland offers a variety of music and entertainment throughout the year.
One upcoming event will be the A Cappella Honor Choir concert, which will start at 4 p.m. Nov. 2 in Clemmons Chapel, 900 N. Clarkson St., on the Midland University campus.