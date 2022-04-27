MU professor knows missile attack isn't stopping WCK

Lee Meyer was stunned when she learned a kitchen set up by World Central Kitchen in Ukraine was bombed.

Meyer is the adjunct professor of theater at Midland University. Meyer met WCK founder Jose Andrés when he and his crew provided food during the 2019 flooding in Fremont.

Earlier this year, Midland University arts students helped raise $6,000 to help Ukrainian families after the Russian invasion of their country.

Cast and crew members of the production of “The Diary of Anne Frank” collected donations after their performances in March.

Funds were donated to WCK, which the celebrity chef founded to establish feeding systems in disaster and war zones.

The Associated Press reported that earlier this month, Russia’s bombardment of cities included an explosion in Kharkiv, which destroyed a kitchen used by WCK.

AP journalists at the scene reported there had been an apparent missile attack.

Andrés tweeted that the non-governmental organization’s staff members were shaken, but safe.

Other published reports indicated that some members of the kitchen were hospitalized with burns.

“I was really shocked,” said Meyer, after learning about the explosion at the kitchen.

Meyer said it makes the horrors of war seems more real when individuals have met people who’ve later been in a place when it was bombed.

In 2019, Meyer was volunteering at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, helping prepare food with a group of volunteers.

Andrés walked into the kitchen.

“He and his team stayed for several days to help feed the people whose homes were flooded and the workers, who were sandbagging and keeping the river at bay,” Meyer said. “He talked to us about how all the money sent to them goes straight to feed people — not to administrators.”

Meyer said the Russian invasion of Ukraine began about the time when rehearsals began for the MU production of “The Diary of Anne Frank.”

“The students were clearly upset by what was happening,” Meyer said.

Students could see a correlation between the Anne Frank play and Ukraine. The Anne Frank play is the heart-wrenching true story of a young Jewish girl and her family who go into hiding during World War II.

The play shows that war affects not only adults, but youth and children as well.

“When the war in Ukraine broke out at the same time as we were rehearsing the play, it really brought home to the students the reality of war,” Meyer said. “Every night of the production, we cried not only for Anne Frank, but for the people of Ukraine.”

The experience brought the group closer as a cast and crew.

When MU cast members said they wanted to do something to help the Ukrainian refugees, Meyer immediately thought of Andrés and WCK.

“So after each night's performance of the play, we took up a collection,” Meyer said. “Because of the generosity of those who attended the show, we were able to send $6,000 to the World Central Kitchen in Ukraine.”

Students and audiences were affected by the donation.

“It made all of us, including the audience, feel like we were reaching out to help — even if it was in such a small way,” she said.

Meyer said she’s heard that since the bombing, WCK moved its kitchen into a bunker and continues to feed people in Ukraine.

The organization says it has reached 30 cities across the country, providing almost 300,000 meals a day, AP reported.

Andrés said the attack in Kharkiv shows that “to give food in the middle of a senseless war is an act of courage, resilience and resistance” and that his group’s chefs will keep cooking for Ukraine.

Meyer said the chef and WCK have been all over the world helping people in times of need.

She’s not surprised a team is remaining in Ukraine.

"I only worked with them for a few days in Fremont, but I could tell they were passionate about their mission,” Meyer said. “They sincerely want to help people.”

