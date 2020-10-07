'Mulan' is definitely worth the time

The latest version of the movie “Mulan,” released Sept. 4, 2020, on Disney+ Premier Access, is cinematically beautiful with a generally correct showcasing of traditional Chinese culture.
However, the movie does have a few strange plot holes and lacks in character development.
The story of “Mulan,” a Chinese myth, was turned into a Disney animated movie in 1998. A sequel was released in 2005. The Disney franchise then released “Mulan” as a live action movie this year.
This film is played by Chinese actors and actresses. The accents, appearances and behaviors are all portrayed in a realistic fashion. The only thing that definitely doesn’t have as much realism is the ‘chi,’ (or “Mulan’s” version of magic) that is present in the movie.
In most Disney films, magic is sprinkled in somewhere. It wasn’t expected in this movie, but it’s present in the form of ‘chi.’
Few characters in this film have this ‘chi.’ One character that definitely has it is Mulan (played by Liu Yifei), but she’s not the only one. Two others that possess the ‘chi’ are a witch named Xian Lang (played by Gong Li), and the Emperor (played by Jet Li).
The 2020 version of “Mulan” does an outstanding job of showing how finding strength and accepting differences can help a person do great things.
It also features a compelling story of potential. Along with beautiful cinematography, and an amazing cast of actors and actresses, this movie offers a mostly accurate telling of the culture.
As far as the downsides, this film does have some. For starters, no side-character in the movie has as much personality as the ones in the original “Mulan” (animated) film.
Additionally, name changes, complete deletions, and character overhauls are so prominent that it could be difficult for an original “Mulan” fan to recognize their favorite characters.
Even though the latest version of “Mulan” does have a few character flaws, none of that affects the overall viewing experience (if it’s seen as a movie on its own and not as a live-action sequel).
All things considered, “Mulan” is a beautiful film and definitely worth the time.
