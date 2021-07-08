Multi-hour pursuit, search leads to arrest of two Fremont residents

Two Fremont residents were arrested Wednesday following a multi-hour pursuit and search that required assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol Air Wing Unit.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop at approximately 5:15 p.m. on a Chevrolet pickup truck at Cloverly and Yager roads. The vehicle, occupied by 24-year-old driver Robert Patashinsky and 24-year-old passenger Cheyenne Smith, had previously been reported stolen from Omaha.

Both Patashinsky and Smith are Fremont residents.

A pursuit ensued following the traffic stop. The pursuit proceeded southbound on U.S. Highway 77 into Saunders County. The vehicle became inoperable and was located within Camp Cedars near Road 15 and Two-Mile Road in Saunders County.

Patashinsky and Smith fled on foot. Both the Saunders County Sheriff's Office and NSP Air Wing Unit assisted with the search, but the pair could not be located due to heavy brush and tree cover.

At around 10:40 p.m., a citizen reported seeing two people walking on a county road near their residence. Deputies responded to the area and located Patashinsky and Smith.

The pair were placed under arrest.