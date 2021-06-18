Multiple animals perish during Friday morning fire in Fremont

A Friday morning fire resulted in the death of three dogs and two cats, according to the Fremont Fire Department.

The fire department received a call regarding an interior fire at a large, two-story home on 312 E. Eighth St. at approximately 6:45 a.m., according to Lieutenant Nick Morris.

Upon arrival at the home, Morris said heavy smoke could be seen coming from the main floor, second floor and attic.

Morris said the fire had moved into the walls of the home and began working its way up to the second floor of the home before firefighters were able to open up the walls and stop the spread of the fire.

All occupants of the home were out of the house by the time the fire department arrived.

Morris said the fire department was able to take control of the scene by 8 a.m. The State Fire Marshal was called out to investigate the fire.

Morris said that investigation remains ongoing.

The interior of the home suffered severe damage from the fire, according to Morris.

In addition to opening walls and ceilings to stop the fire's spread, Morris said the home's water pipes burst inside the home before the utilities could be disconnected.