Multiple Dodge County school districts to host musical performances this weekend.

From “Singin’ in the Rain” to “The Little Mermaid Jr.” schools are taking center stage this weekend.

On Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, three school districts across the county will participate in musical performances and renditions. The performances include “Singin’ in the Rain” at Scribner-Snyder; “The Little Mermaid Jr.” at North Bend Central and” Little Shop of Horrors” at Archbishop Bergan.

“There is always some stress the week before the performance,” said Myron Poessnecker, instrumental and vocal music instructor at Scribner-Snyder. “Everything has to line up at the last minute but I have confidence. We’ve been doing this for 14 years and it’s just common knowledge that you won’t know what to expect when the curtain opens. When the curtain does open though, our kids are ready,”

All schools mentioned above are looking to wow audiences during opening night on Saturday night.

For Poessnekcer, the students’ drive inside the theater is comparable to their work outside.

“We have 22 kids involved and almost all of them are involved outside of theater,” Poessnecker said. “You know sports, quizbowl, ESports and just a lot of other stuff. It’s neat to see everyone brought together.”

Poessnecker said that the leadup to this performance, which has been in production since January, was one of students consolidating resources to tackle everything at once.

“We divide and conquer. We worked mostly on choreography and acting. The set design, I did on my own. We are at a small school so our gym is used for many things so we don’t even see the stage until two weeks before the performance,” Poessnecker said.

While Scribner-Snyder started its production at the start of 2022, North Bend has been in production since the middle of February. That late-jump comes from the school’s use of its crew members.

“We have a crew that worked on the set pieces. Because of that, most of the time we have spent has been directly with the cast,” said Kimberlie Hanson, vocal music instructor at North Bend Central.

Andrew Hall, senior at North Bend Central and lead for the North Bend show commented on his feelings about the performance.

“There’s always a bit of anxiety before a show but we’ve been working pretty hard. So I feel a sense of anxiety before a show is a good thing, it will make you perform better,” he said. “Mostly excitement though. It’s just fine tuning a couple of things before the show and it makes it lighthearted and fun.”

Hall continued by saying that the experience has been nothing but enjoyable.

“It’s really fun. I sing a lot of the songs and I have to know a lot of lyrics. It’s a big ensemble piece so there’s singing and dancing in the background so it’s a good time.”

Over at Archbishop Bergan, much like Scribner-Snyder, the students have been working since the new year.

“They have been in, three times a week, for rehearsals since the start of 2022,” said Maggie Winterlin, vocal music teacher at Archbishop Bergan.

For Bergan, the students haven’t been the only ones helping with the creation of this production.

“We have wonderful parents that take on the role of our crew. They have built most of our stuff, especially the pods,” Winterlin said. “Obviously the biggest challenge of Little Shop of Horrors is making a man-eating plant. SO that has been time consuming but we are lucky we can split our team between rehearsals with the students and building with the parents,”

Much like the two previous schools, the feelings for Bergan students are that of anxiety and excitement.

“I think the kids are excited. They feel ready and prepared. Obviously, we have four more dress rehearsals before we open, so we can iron out anything that crops up,”Winterlin added. “They have been working extremely hard and it just goes to show how dedicated they are.”

Archbishop Bergan have an admission price of $5 to its musical number, while North Bend and Scribner-Synder will be free to the public.

Scribner-Snyder will perform “Singin’ in the Rain” at the school’s stage 7 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

North Bend Central will perform “Little Mermaid Jr.” at North Bend Central High 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic will perform “Little Shop of Horrors” at St. Patrick Auditorium 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

