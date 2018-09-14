Law enforcement officials have confirmed a fatality from an accident that occurred at approximately 1 p.m. Friday on eastbound U.S. Highway 275 on the east side of Fremont.
The highway was closed for several hours. The northbound lanes of U.S. 275 were opened at about 5 p.m.
Fremont Rural Fire Department was called to scene along with Fremont Fire Department personnel. The accident appears to have involved several vehicles.
Multiple medical helicopters were called to the scene.
No other information is available at this time.