Area residents can celebrate Flag Day and help May Museum with an event set for June 14.
That’s when the Fremont museum will be the site of a “School Picnic and Flag Day Rally.” The event is planned from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the museum grounds at 1643 N. Nye Ave.
This year’s major annual fundraiser will celebrate a new exhibit, “ABC and D is for Dodge County” and Flag Day, which is celebrated on June 14.
An old-fashioned school picnic will take place on the museum grounds. Food served will be a modern, upscale twist on the traditional end-of-school-year picnic. Chicken, salads, beans and deviled eggs will be available. A bar will feature adult versions of picnic beverages.
Activities will be available, but not required. Guests can take part in recess games, multiplication, division, addition and subtraction practice using flash cards, a spelling bee, cursive and manuscript writing practice and other school-related activities.
The activities are reflective of the museum’s latest exhibit, which features Dodge County rural schools and courthouses. Guests will have an opportunity to view the new exhibit.
A member of the Eastern Nebraska Genealogical Society also will be available to help attendees research school census records via available computers.
Flags will be distributed, along with information on proper display of the flag of the United States.
There will be two school and flag-related raffle items.
President Harry S. Truman signed an Act of Congress on Aug. 3, 1949, designating June 14 as the national Flag Day.
But the idea for an annual day celebrating the flag is believed to have started in 1885, states museum information.
Back then, a Wisconsin schoolteacher arranged for students to observe the 108th anniversary of the adoption of the Flag Act in 1777.
The teacher called that observation, the Flag Birthday. President Woodrow Wilson later established Flag Day via a proclamation on May 30, 1916.
But it wasn’t until Truman signed an Act of Congress that the observance became National Flag Day.
Judy Ekeler is the chairperson of the museum event and encourages the public to attend.
“These annual fundraisers are a wonderful opportunity to showcase the museum, its newest exhibit, and its magnificent grounds. What guests seem to enjoy the most is the chance to enjoy food and fellowship in a relaxed and beautiful setting,” she said in a prepared statement.
Ekeler noted other benefits.
“You get to meet other people who are interested in historic preservation and the history of Fremont and Dodge County and you probably meet people you wouldn’t otherwise meet,” Ekeler told the Tribune. “Every year, we have people who haven’t attended before and it’s exciting to get new people and those who have not been around the museum. I think a lot of them are surprised at what’s there.”
Admission to the fundraiser is $50 per person and tickets may be obtained by calling the museum at 402-721-4515. Tickets will not be sold at the event.
Those unable to attend the event are encouraged to consider a tax-deductible donation to the Dodge County Historical Society.
Proceeds will be applied to a kitchen remodel, scheduled to be finished by June 14.
Regular museum hours are 1:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults; $1, students; and free to children ages 5 and younger.