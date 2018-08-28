The Victorian Garden was started in the spring of 1982 at May Museum in Fremont.
Marianne Simmons with the help of Jeff Kappeler and Kim Palmer planned the design. Kappeler and Palmer did the work, museum historical data states.
Marguerite Spear donated brick for sidewalks in the garden.
Fremont garden clubs donated and planted the first plants.
In 1984, volunteers began planting more perennials. The first memorial given to the garden was a sundial in memory of Claire Gramlich. Several other memorials would follow.
Funds raised from two garden walks were used to buy a large evergreen, a sprinkler system and fence along the back of the garden.
Years ago, Paul Marsh set up memorial fund in honor of his late wife Suzanne. Memorials are received for the garden each year.The City of Fremont has donated mulch and compost for the garden.
Many volunteers have worked in the garden.
At this time, more than 20 volunteers work in the garden, a place where friendships have grown along with the flowers.
“We just like being together,” said Jan Lutz, who serves as the group’s communication person. “We have a lot of fun.”