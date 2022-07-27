Music bingo, Dessert Dash part of Habitat fundraiser

What offers music bingo?

A Dessert Dash?

And an inspirational speaker — all at a lively event designed to help with a critical need in Fremont?

The event, called “Framing the Future,” is a fundraiser for Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity. The public is invited to the festivities on Saturday, July 30, in Hopkins Arena at Midland University, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.

A social hour starts at 5:30 p.m., with the event at 7 p.m. Tickets, which cost $60 each, are available online at Habitat’s website: fremonthabitat.org. Businesses can buy a table for $650. A silent auction is part of the event and those interested in bidding on items can visit the Habitat website now.

Joy McKay, executive director, hopes many will attend Saturday’s event, which will include fun-filled activities, while raising funds to provide much-needed affordable housing in Fremont.

Habitat for Humanity International, a nonprofit housing organization, was founded in Georgia in 1976 and the Fremont area chapter started in 1993.

Since its inception, the local chapter has built 90 homes in Fremont and one in Hooper. Work is taking place on two more local homes and is starting on a third.

“We want to build as many (homes) as we can,” McKay said. “If we had the money and the volunteers, we could build 10 a year, because of the need for housing that is in our community. But we don’t have the money or the volunteers to get that done at this point.”

McKay said the need has always been critical, but it’s even harder now for people to afford rentals.

“And what they can afford, there are some out there in very poor condition,” McKay said. “There are many people in our community who have no idea how other families in our community are living right now.”

Before a family is selected to become Habitat homeowners, a committee visits their current residence.

Committee members see the poor living conditions.

“There’s always a lot of overcrowding in houses, where five, six, seven people are living in one- or two-bedroom homes, because that’s all they can afford,” McKay said. “We also see homes where the electricity is completely unsafe or doesn’t work.”

Mold is a problem.

“We often seen mold visibly growing,” she said.

She cites other problems.

“I’ve seen homes where the wind just blows through the house, because the windows are not sealed or they have holes in them,” McKay said.

Committee members have discovered such poor living conditions aren’t rare in the community.

But Habitat can provide life-changing help by partnering with families to build decent and affordable housing.

Families don’t get the houses for free. They purchase them using a 0% interest loan, which keeps the payments more affordable.

“It’s been tougher the last year or so, because of the drastic increase in construction expenses, but they are still getting far more for the cost because of the 0% interest loan than if they tried to get a conventional mortgage loan,” McKay said.

Partner families also work “sweat equity” hours on building the homes and other approved projects. A family with two adults must complete 350 hours of sweat equity and those with one must complete 250 hours.

Habitat also requires partner families to take classes on budgeting, home maintenance and life management skills. Family sponsors are assigned to each family to mentor them through the process of building and first-time home ownership.

McKay said the impact from a family having a stable home environment – that is affordable – can be seen in education, future employment and health.

“Just about every area of life is impacted by having that stable and affordable home,” she said.

McKay remembers one family had a sick, little girl who was in and out of Children’s Hospital in Omaha.

She could only swallow thickened liquids.

Family members tried to clean out the mold in their house as much as they could.

“We didn’t realize how bad the mold probably was in that home, until they moved into the Habitat house,” McKay said.

The child’s health improved.

“She is healthy and can drink water,” McKay said. “She’s been fine since then, so it was obviously connected to the mold.”

Besides helping families, McKay said Habitat benefits the community as a whole by tearing down vacant, unsafe homes and replacing them with decent homes.

When a home isn’t in good condition, the real estate taxes are low. When a family moves into a Habitat home, the real estate taxes go up with funds that go back into the community.

McKay said Saturday’s event will include music bingo and other fundraising games.

Guests also can make a donation and sign a stud that will go into an actual house.

For the Dessert Dash, people at each table can bid and those at the highest winning table can choose their dessert first. Those at the second highest get to choose next.

Only about 10 seconds time will elapse between when each table number is called so folks must quickly decide which dessert they want before the next table is called.

Habitat homeowner Barb Johnson will speak.

McKay encourages area residents to attend.

“I think they should come, because it will be so much fun,” McKay said. “Our event is not stuffy. We try and have a lot of fun.”