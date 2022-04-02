Musician to speak at Christian Women's meeting

The Fremont Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon Monday, April 11, at the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont. This meeting is guest night.

Everyone attending is invited to “Zoom Into Our Musical Past” with Raymond Berg of the Underbeats. Berg was inducted into the Minnesota Rock Music Hall of Fame.

He will provide music of the ‘50s and ‘60s and the history of rock. Berg, of Mound, Minnesota, also will speak on “Set Free.”

In the ‘60s and ‘70s, Berg’s life was focused on self and quest for “freedom” and adventure. His life became centered around fast boats and motorcycles to try to escape reality. Those attending the meeting will find out how he discovered the true meaning of freedom. He is a husband, singer, composer and guitarist.

Cost of the noon luncheon is $15. Call Sue at 402-721-4522 by April 5 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

