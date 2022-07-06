Musicians coming to play Olsen tunes for JCF Days

Bob Olsen calls them his “All Stars.”

Many are former students of the Fremont man who’s been an instrumental part of Fremont’s musical heritage for decades.

The public is invited to hear these “All Stars,” when they perform Olsen’s original arrangements starting at 12:15 p.m. Friday, July 8, in the Chautauqua Tent in John C. Fremont City Park, 814 N. Broad St.

As with other Chautauqua Tent programs, this event is free and part of the John C. Fremont Days Festival.

Olsen said the 45-minute program will include a salute to servicemen and women.

“I wrote a medley of service songs,” Olsen said.

One song will be a tribute to John C. Fremont, called “The Pathfinder.”

Olsen appreciates the group of people who will comprise the band.

“I have an all-star band coming in from all over this state and five of them are former students who’ve played in the Fremont High School Band,” Olsen said.

A couple band members are coming from other states.

Band members and the instruments they’ll play include: Paul Haar, associate professor of saxophone and director of jazz studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Bob Johnson, trumpet; Loy Hetrick, trombone; Al Anderson, guitar; Kevin Koopman, tuba; Judy Redlawsk, flute; Roger Dill, trumpet; and Ryan Marsh, drummer.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg will play drums during the Fireman’s Polka. Spellerberg’s dad, “Moostach Joe,” had a long-running polka band and a radio show.

Tom Adamson will be master of ceremonies.

Although Olsen, 94, won’t be performing, he will be on the stage, perhaps setting a tempo or two.

Olsen has a long history of music in Fremont. His dad, Walter, taught instrumental music at Fremont Public Schools for 38 years.

Bob Olsen performed with various bands, playing for radio shows in New York City and Chicago. Then — after his dad retired — Bob taught instrumental music at FPS for 35 years.

In more recent times, Olsen taught instrumental music to youth at the Masonic Home-Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont.

Olsen hopes area residents attend the show.

“I think they will hear some of the finest musicians in the state,” Olsen said. “Most of these people are professionals and I appreciate the fact they’re coming from all over the country to join the band. The program should have an interest for all ages.”