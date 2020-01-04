They met in an orchestra rehearsal.
From that came a collaboration — not only in music, but in life.
Now, Anne Sorensen-Wang and her husband, Chunyang Wang, will perform with pianist David Mayfield for a local event.
The public is invited to hear the trio at the next Fremont Opera House luncheon, which starts at noon Wednesday. The cost is $15 per person with proceeds benefiting the historic opera house at 541 N. Broad St.
Space is limited and reservations are required by visiting www.fremontoperahouse.org or calling 402-720-2332.
Fremonter Dan Rosenbaum is catering the meal for the hourlong event. Attendees will be served their meal, then can listen to the music during dessert and thereafter.
The event offers a unique culinary and musical experience.
“These three have dedicated their lives to their music and played their instruments for their entire lives so for them to share it with the Fremont public is very special,” said Lee Meyer, opera house president.
Originally from Fremont, Sorensen-Wang is director of performing arts at Midland University and recently played violin with Mannheim Steamroller during the Christmas season.
The 2003 Fremont High School graduate was 5 years old when she began playing the violin.
“It’s been a life project,” she said.
Sorensen-Wang studied music education and was an orchestra teacher for nine years in Nebraska and Arizona.
She earned a master’s degree in violin performance from Arizona State University in Tempe. She’s played with different orchestras and musical groups.
Sorensen-Wang performs with the Lincoln Symphony and is a substitute violinist with the Omaha Symphony.
She enjoyed the experience and the crowd’s reaction during the Mannheim Steamroller shows.
“People here just love Mannheim Steamroller. It’s a fun concert and I grew up with the music. This was the 35th anniversary tour,” she said.
Sorensen-Wang played for nine of Mannheim Steamroller’s multiple concerts.
Chunyang Wang grew up in China. He comes from a musical and artistic family and is the third generation bass player in his family.
Wang moved to the United States when he was 15 years old.
He went to Interlochen, a performing arts high school in Michigan. Wang earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in double bass performance from the Juilliard School in New York City.
“We both moved to Arizona at the same time,” his wife said.
Wang was working on his doctorate at Arizona State, she was working on her master’s degree.
They met in an orchestra rehearsal and later married in 2013.
Noting that their relationship started with music, Sorensen-Wang appreciates the opportunities to play music with her spouse.
“It’s really special to collaborate with him and perform with him and be married to him,” she said.
The Wangs moved to Fremont, where she began working at Midland University in 2018.
Wang plays in several area orchestras. He’s the principal bass of Orchestra Iowa in Cedar Rapids and is the principal bass of the Sioux City Symphony.
Soon to become parents, the Wangs are expecting a daughter in April.
Mayfield, a collaborative pianist at Midland, grew up in Huntsville, Tennessee, and began playing piano when he was 7 years old.
He earned a bachelor of arts in music degree at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, and a master’s degree in piano performance at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Mayfield worked with a performance troupe in Tennessee. The community-based group staged musicals and plays. He played the music for shows such as “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
“It was an opportunity to give back to the community where I grew up,” he said.
Mayfield moved to Nebraska in 2017 for his job at Midland, where he’s a collaborative pianist. He’s focused on teaching and also has been working with Wang for future performances. Mayfield and Julie Grieves, adjunct voice professor at Midland, are working on a performance planned for March.
During the luncheon, the Wangs and Mayfield will play various selections for a performance lasting about 25 minutes.
A couple of selections are by the late composer Giovanni Bottesini, a bass player and composer, who lived during the 1880s and wrote a good deal of opera music. Selections Wang and Mayfield will perform are based on Bottesini’s music for operas.
In addition, the Wangs will play an arrangement of “Appalachia Waltz” by American composer and fiddler Mark O’Connor.
Sorensen-Wang is looking forward to the luncheon performance.
“I really love the smaller types of performances where you have two or three musicians, as opposed to a large orchestra concert, because you get to put your personality into the performance much more than you would when you’re in a big group,” Sorensen-Wang said. “You get to choose the music. The rehearsals are a lot of fun, because you’re collaborating with someone — coming up with ideas and bouncing them off another person.
“As a musician, it’s a really great experience and then you hope that translates to the audience as well.”
Mayfield also enjoys the opportunity to work with fellow musicians to create something unique and share it with others.
“Every performance is different, depending on your venue, your audience,” Mayfield said. “It’s the exciting part. Every time you get to perform, it’s going to be different.”