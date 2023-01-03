Mytty earns statewide recognition, retirement reception set

For 48 years, Fred Mytty has been at the helm of the Dodge County Clerk’s office.

He’s served not only as county clerk — elected to 12 terms in office — but also as election commissioner.

Mytty’s last day is Jan. 4, but the longtime public servant isn’t leaving without recognition.

Mytty recently received the Nebraska Association of County Officials 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition, the Fremont City Council unanimously approved renaming an alley in honor of Mytty during its Tuesday, Dec. 27 meeting.

The alley — situated between Fourth and Fifth streets and between Broad Street and Park Avenue — includes a designated box where voters drop off absentee ballots.

That alley now is called, “Fred Mytty Way.”

Other honors include a retirement reception with light refreshments. The public is invited to the event from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, in the county board of supervisors’ room, third floor of the Dodge County Courthouse in Fremont.

There, friends and well-wishers can visit with a man who’s been a public servant for almost five decades.

Many recall Mytty’s dedication. Among those are Dodge County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Missel, who nominated Mytty for the NACO award.

“Fred Mytty is a tireless and dedicated public servant,” Missel said in his nomination. “Through my years of working with Fred, it is evident that he has a passion to serve. His lifetime dedication to serving in public office, his commitment to excellence in everything he does speaks to who he is.”

Missel noted the devotion Mytty’s staff have shown toward him.

“The adoration of his employees and their dedication to Fred also demonstrates what an amazing individual he is,” Missel said.

Former Fremont City Councilwoman Patti Vaughan also had high praise for Mytty in a letter she wrote recommending him for the award.

Vaughan first worked with Mytty when she was a reporter at the Fremont Tribune newspaper and later when she was a Fremont City Councilwoman.

“If I got information from Fred, I knew it was complete and accurate,” Vaughan said.

Vaughan noted Mytty’s reputation among other public officials.

“Our longtime City Administrator, Jack Sutton, always appreciated working with Fred,” Vaughan wrote. “Jack had a mind full of numbers and budgets and property valuations and tax assessments – and Fred talked his language. Jack repeatedly asked him to come work for the city … high admiration, indeed.”

Vaughan’s husband, Paul, was the former Dodge County Attorney and worked with Mytty for many years.

“The breadth and depth of Fred’s knowledge of county business over the last half century is so vast that he could always answer the question of ‘why did Dodge County do’ what it did in the past,” Vaughan said. “I always knew he could answer about any question I asked him. His memory was phenomenal. And if he didn’t know, he would find out. And he always helped with a smile.”

District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall provided his endorsement of Mytty as well.

“His commitment to Dodge County and the State of Nebraska is unparalleled,” Hall wrote. “I have always admired Fred’s can-do attitude and his ability to get things done even in difficult situations.”

Along with Mytty’s service as county clerk, he was hailed for his work as election commissioner.

Missel called the latter no small task considering Dodge County is the largest county in Nebraska by valuation that does not have a separate election office.

“Fred also serves as the county’s General Assistance Administrator as well as preparing the county board’s budget,” Missel said.

In addition to his courthouse commitments, Mytty has served as an adjunct faculty member at Metropolitan Community College and Midland University, where he taught students about various computer programs such as Excel and Microsoft Windows and Word.

Those requesting that Mytty receive the lifetime achievement award mentioned the 1967 swimming accident after which Mytty, then 16 years old, was paralyzed from the waist down. They told how he went on to make numerous accomplishments.

“In the annals of Dodge County, Nebraska, his achievements are legendary,” Vaughan said.

Missel honed in on Mytty’s honesty, saying he’s “provided the citizens of Dodge County with outstanding leadership, integrity, and a commitment to his office that in my eyes is unmatched.”

On Friday, Mytty expressed his appreciation for the statewide recognition, saying he’s thankful for all his staff and all the colleagues throughout NACO that he’s known through the years.

“I was a past president of our clerks’ association and I was past president of the Northeast district’s clerks association so I got to know a lot of people,” Mytty said.

Mytty doesn’t know who all nominated him for the award, but thanks Missel and others who submitted his name for the recognition.

He’s grateful.

“To be recognized by your peers, that somebody thinks I did an adequate job while I’ve been here 48 years, that makes me feel good,” Mytty said.

Mytty has won other awards during his career. He was named NACO County Official of the Year in 2003 and in 2013 received the Nebraska Secretary of State “Secretary’s Recognition Award.”

He has two sons, Austin (and wife, Sarah) and Andre Mytty and a granddaughter, Kira.